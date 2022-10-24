How to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election

With the 2022 midterm election on many people’s minds as it’s quickly approaching, voting is what many Orange Coast College students can’t ignore. Before voters decide what’s best for California and its residents, it is important to understand the voting process and how to make an informed decision.
In order to vote, one must be at least 18 years old and have citizenship in the United States. If students meet those requirements, they are eligible to vote where they can attend a voting center to both register and vote.
All voters who have registered before the deadline on Oct. 24 will receive a vote-by-mail ballot as well as a booklet with information about the candidates and propositions. Students can still vote after missing the deadline by going to a vote center to conditionally register to vote in order to cast a provisional ballot. All ballots must be delivered no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
When making voting decisions, one may consider how a candidate’s ideology suits their lifestyle and how it will positively impact their community.
The California governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state are just a few of the most important offices with many more positions available on a certified list of candidates provided by the state of California.
“Students learning about this year’s candidates is very important since it will help them cast their ballots,” Orange County Registrar of Voters Bob Page said.
Many students will be voting in this year’s election and strongly believe those who aren’t should utilize this opportunity to register to vote.
“It’s really important to voice your opinion so you know how you feel and what you want to see change,” Orange Coast College student Savannah Ortiz said. “Students need to take action and take this very seriously.”
OCC has been looking to motivate students to vote by having voting programs come to campus. On Oct. 31, pop-up voting will be happening on Adams Lot where the program will help students understand the concept of voting as well as learning about this year’s candidates.
“Mobile voting is coming down to OCC on Halloween from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Page said. “Students who aren’t registered to vote have nothing to worry about since we will help them learn about the candidates so they can hopefully cast their ballot.”
Ann Marie Williams, who teaches political science at OCC and worked in the Clinton White House, said she’s encouraging students to vote by explaining its importance.
“I encourage students to vote first and foremost and that their vote really does matter,” Williams said. “Here in Orange County, we have swing districts like crazy since Republicans and Democrats have an equal chance to win, so the students here at OCC are going to be the deciding voters in those elections and we need them.”
