A female student reported on April 4 to Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety that she was being harassed by a male student with whom she had a previous relationship.
Harassments include infliction of mental harm, sexual stalking, sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, continued misconduct, and domestic violence, according to Rudy.
According to Campus Public Safety Director Jim Rudy, she was repeatedly harassed by this student.
The female student is considered to be a “harassment survivor” according to Rudy, and Campus Public Safety will proceed with the harassment investigation with heightened sensitivity.
E-bike stolen in broad daylight
A student reported on April 6 to Campus Public Safety that their electric bike and cable lock were stolen from a bike rack next to the old Social and Behavioral Sciences Building.
According to Rudy, the bike rack where the e-bike was locked was next to an area of the building which has no security camera. Campus Public Safety will be moving the bike rack to an area with a security camera within the coming days.
According to Rudy, Electric bikes under Federal Law are considered to be motor vehicles, and Campus Safety will continue the investigation as a motor vehicle theft due to the OCC campus being under federal jurisdiction.
Student causes ruckus at Success Center
Campus Public Safety was called on April 10 for a student who was being disruptive at the Student Success Center.
Success Center employees were concerned about the well being of people in the area at the time.
The incident is still under investigation by Campus Public Safety and will not disclose further details till the investigation is complete.
Graffiti found in Library
Graffiti was reported in the bathroom of the second floor of the OCC Library on April 4.
According to Campus Public Safety, the incident occurred in the morning.
Campus Public Safety designated the incident as damaging to public property and the investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Costa Mesa Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.