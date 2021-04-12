White supremacists and counter protesters clashed on April 11 when White Lives Matter rallies were planned to occur in multiple cities across the United States, including downtown Huntington Beach.
The rally was planned to start at 1 p.m., though counter protesters began to arrive at 11 a.m. to occupy the pier before white supremacists could get there. Twelve arrests were made during the protest, with no serious injuries reported.
“I just want people to get along. Everything’s been so crazy lately; we don’t need any of this,” said an anonymous counter protester who referred to himself as Lord Blobbie.
“They’ve already come up to me and threatened to arrest me because I can’t have amplified music,” Blobbie said, who had arrived to the counterprotest early with an amplifier to join in the chants and to sing. “This is my art. I didn’t get in trouble for it at the last protest.”
Many of the counter protesters who arrived were there to show solidarity with marginalized groups.
“The entire history of this country has been written in the blood of marginalized groups and somehow white people have still construed themselves to be victims of this,” said Sean, another counter protester who wished to remain anonymous. “ We’re here to show solidarity that as white people, it's important that we stand up and make our voices heard and use our brains.”
There were signs ranging from “Black Lives Matter” to “Keep the KKK out of California” to “Stop Asian Hate,” There were people from all walks of life, including educators, lawyers from the National Lawyers Guild, activists, antifascist punks from the local music community, and many more. Local punks and brothers Vincent and Jason Nguyen, who grew up near Huntington Beach, were in attendance at this weekend’s rally and have dealt with clashes at previous rallies.
“For some reason a bunch of butthurt white people came here and seem to think that we think that white lives don’t matter,” Jason Nguyen said. “I came here to tell these people that they’re dumbasses.”
“Honestly the message itself doesn’t really piss me off. It’s kind of innocent by itself,” Vincent Nguyen said. “It’s the people that showed up that are convinced that showing black people empathy is the equivalent to white genocide and it’s f-cking stupid.”
Jason Nguyen was later detained in one of the clashes between counter protestors and white supremacists, when a man arrived waving anti-abortion, Trump 2020, and several other flags for the rally. Video footage shows a group of counter protesters grabbing the flags and pulling them away from the man, which resulted in the arrests. Later in the afternoon, the man who brought flags was also arrested.
There were also locals in attendance with the counter protesters. Roger Bloom arrived with a sign that read “Old White Guy Against Racism” and wants Huntington Beach to get rid of its racist reputation.
“I’ve lived in Huntington Beach since 1975, and I’ve seen a lot of [racism],” Bloom said. “But I know Huntington Beach is a great city full of great people, all from different backgrounds. And I’m sick and tired of a handful of pathetic losers coming out here like every three months. I wish they’d just go back to their basements and stay there.”
There were several community mutual aid organizations in attendance giving out water bottles, extra masks and snacks for the counter protesters. Charles, who wished to remain anonymous, is a part of a mutual aid group who was handing out water bottles and granola bars to counter protesters.
“Mutual aid is important at these kinds of events because it's an example of showing actual care for the community and providing support,” Charles said. “Because we can talk about theory all day, but putting it into action is really important because it keeps up the momentum and keeps people driven.”
One of the biggest criticisms of the “White Lives Matter” sentiment is that it tries to discredit the experiences of the Black and Asian American communities in dealing with racism.
“I like to use the analogy of a neighborhood,” said Bayan, a counter protester who wished to remain anonymous. “There’s one house on fire, so you call the fire department. Sure, there’s other houses with leaky pipes, but you don’t call the firefighters to fix that. You call them when there’s a fire going on. Same with Black Lives Matter. Of course all lives matter, but if you say that in the face of Black Lives Matter, you’re trying to take momentum away from that movement. It’s reactionary.”
The rally was organized through a messaging app called Telegraph. However, antifascists were able to out Nazi and Proud Boy groups through infiltrating the app, which allowed counter protesters to organize ahead of time so that they could force the white supremacists out of where the rallies were to take place.
