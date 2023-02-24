Pirates’ Cove relocates on campus

The Orange Coast College food pantry, Pirates’ Cove, relocated to its new spot behind the campus bookstore in early January, providing more space for resources and accessibility for students.
The new location was previously a classroom that was remodeled over the winter break and is now in full operation for the Pirates’ Cove.
“The main instigator of that move was the fact that our former building is going to be torn down,” Pirates’ Cove Project Coordinator Steve Parker said. “And fortunately we were able to procure this spot for us.”
With an average of 600 to 700 students a day dropping by the Pirates’ Cove compared to 2018’s average of 200 to 230 students, the food pantry continues to be an important resource, with supplies and frozen goods being delivered almost every day to meet the high demand.
On Wednesday, Pirates’ Cove set a new record of serving 827 students in just five hours.
“Its a testament to the team here being able to provide that because it is definitely a challenge keeping up with the demands,” Parker said. “But it also speaks to the need and how we're able to fulfill that for the OCC students.”
The Pirates’ Cove is operated by a mix of staff and students who not only supply students with snacks and groceries, but also meals and hygiene necessities.
“I didn’t know what [Pirates’ Cove] was but they really took the time to explain to me how it works and they're really friendly,” psychology major Veronica said.
The Pirates’ Cove is available to all students needing a snack, groceries or hygiene products. The Pirates’ Cove has also created a local food pantry list for more available resources and hours.
The Pirates’ Cove is located behind the campus bookstore and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Food insecurity is a real thing and its been exacerbated by the cost of groceries,” Parker said. “So even those students who may not have considered it in the past, they come and check it out and are wowed by the great selection.”
