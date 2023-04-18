Brian Alters walked into his first college class in 1975 and took his assigned seat in the third row in the Science Hall at Orange Coast College. On the screen was a projection of a globe as a nod to the subject that would be taught that semester: Marine Science 100. The lights were dimmed and the classical song “Fanfare for the Common Man” was playing on the speakers. As the last notes of the track finished, a spotlight illuminated a man who walked on stage.
“Hello, I’m Tom Garrison. Let me tell you a story.”
The hour that followed transformed Alters life. He is now a professor at Chapman University and specialist in evolution education. He said he has “borrowed” from Garrison's genius that began with that “amazing” first hour.
Alters returns Wednesday to Orange Coast College to be the keynote speaker for Green Coast Day. The Science Hall where he will be speaking is the same space in which he took his very first college class 48 years ago. The professor he listened to, who changed his life all those years ago, was Marine Sciences Professor Tom Garrison.
In 42 years of teaching at OCC, Garrison won several awards, authored textbooks used across the country and built a legacy of namesake buildings and the Garrison Honors Scholars. Beyond these tangible accomplishments, Garrison’s legacy changed the lives of over 50,000 students he had in classes during his teaching career and the lasting impression he left with his peers and colleagues.
“Whenever anybody talks about him, they say he was a nice guy,” Alters said.
Although it was Jacques Cousteau who inspired Alters to go to school with an interest in science with his ultimate goal to be one of the Disney Imagineers, it was Garrison who inspired him to pair his love of learning and passion for science together into a teaching career.
Alters refers to the production of Garrison’s lectures as “edutainment.”
“You never felt like you just left a class,” Alters said. “It was much more than just going to a regular class to learn. It was an experience.”
Alters has built an impressive career in his own right.
While working at Chapman University, Alters fused the unlikely pairing of Disney and Darwinism to create the class “Pursuit of Happiness: Charles Darwin and Walt Disney” to grand notoriety. He is an acclaimed teacher also working at Harvard and McGill Universities; a busy public speaker who travels the world; an author of education, science, and religion books; and the host of “Project X,” a PBS-style science magazine tv show.
Alters was in the audience for Garrison’s final lecture held on Dec. 12, 2011 in the Science Hall.
“I was completely astonished to see professors and deans and the president of the college and the head of the board of trustees are here and some of my favorite students…it's really neat,” Garrison told Coast Report.
“Can you tell me something I don’t know about Tom?” Alters asked Garrison’s widow Marsha. “Before he went to school each day,” she answered Alters. “He would say ‘Hey, I get to go teach today.”
It wasn’t just a job to Garrison and having had him as a role model, Alters hopes to emulate that same attitude.
Alters' Green Coast Day lecture will be combined with the Garrison Honors Scholars presentation set from 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on Wednesday in the Science Hall.
“It will be easy to fill my time. I can talk about science all day,” Alters said. “The struggle will be to make it through my time and not cry. It is emotional coming back and talking about Tom.”
