ASOCC to host Student Development Workshops in preparation for final exams

The Associated Students of Orange Coast College are hosting Student Development Workshops this week in preparation for upcoming final exams.
On Tuesday, students can attend the Stress Management workshop where they will learn and share techniques to manage stress as a college student, what stress is and resources students have access to if needed. The Zoom meeting will be held from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
“Students will be able to gain some new techniques to help them understand how to manage their stress in healthy ways,” ASOCC President Sierra Wisner said. “[They will] know that it is normal to experience and learn to identify what symptoms they might experience while stressed, so they can address it.”
On Wednesday, there will be two workshops available for students.
A Managing Test Anxiety workshop will run from 2 to 2:30 p.m. With finals being less than a month away, this workshop will offer students test preparation strategies, ideas on gathering and scheduling goals, and how to recognize what they can work on to succeed at the end of the semester.
The second workshop is focused on whether or not students are Ready for Spring. The discussion will be centered around how students can take advantage of the time off for winter break in order to be better prepared to have a successful spring semester. The Zoom meeting will be open for students from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Finally, on Thursday, students will be offered one more Managing Test Anxiety workshop from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
A Keep Cool with Online Exams workshop will take place on Zoom from 2 to 3 p.m. Although students have spent the last year learning online, the test taking process can still be intimidating. In this workshop, students will learn different methods on how to successfully prepare for their online final exams.
All workshops can be accessed through this Zoom link.
For more information, contact Julie Nguyen, Student Leadership Coordinator at jnguyen378@occ.cccd.edu or 714-432-5731.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.