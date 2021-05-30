At Coast Report, we have been compiling and posting up-to-date Orange Coast College COVID-19 case numbers on our homepage since November 2020.The infection data was compiled from OCC’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
In that time 124 positive, COVID cases were reported. There have only been 11 new infections in the last 10 weeks.
With vaccinations lowering COVID infection rates and the semester coming to a close, we have decided to stop publishing new infection data.
Up to date COVID infection data will still be available on OCC’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
