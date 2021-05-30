Orange Coast College has been tracking COVID-19 occurrences in students and employees since July 2020.

Coast Report is compiling and updating this data to inform our readers of COVID-19's presence in the OCC community.

"Suspected cases" is the number of on- and off-campus students and employees self-reporting symptoms related to COVID-19 pending results of tests. "Positive cases" is the number of on- and off-campus students and employees self-reporting positive COVID-19 tests.