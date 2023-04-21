Batter up: Angels hosting OCC Night May 19

The Los Angeles Angels are hosting the annual Orange Coast College Night during their game against the Minnesota Twins on May 19 at Angel Stadium as part of OCC’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration.
OCC President Angelica Suarez will be throwing out the first pitch to kick off the game and festivities.
“This is a college-wide event to help celebrate and commemorate our 75th anniversary,” OCC Athletic Director Jason Kehler said. “We see this as a great opportunity to bring together current students, current faculty and staff, alumni and the maritime faculty.”
Attendees can redeem their ticket at the game to receive a one-of-a-kind commemorative Angels hat incorporating OCC’s original colors of maroon and gray along with its 75th anniversary logo.
The first 25,000 fans will also receive an Angels trucker hat as part of that night’s game giveaway.
The game is set to start at 6:38 p.m. with gates opening at 5:08 p.m. OCC student club representatives, information booths and commemorative hats will be located at the University Village in the Gate 5 Courtyard.
Discounted tickets for the event are $27 for seats located around the right field foul pole or $50 for seats just outside the infield, near the 1st base dugout.
Tickets can be purchased at the OCC Athletics office in the Kinesiology and Athletics building room A101, or online using the coupon code PIRATES by April 27. Proceeds will go to the OCC Athletics Department.
Contact Kehler with any questions.
