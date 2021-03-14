Commercial cannabis plans ongoing in Costa Mesa

Commercial cannabis was legalized in Costa Mesa in November 2020 after half of the city’s residents voted ‘yes’ on Measure Q, and actions towards this measure were taken by the Costa Mesa City Council during their meeting on March 2 when they agreed to provide the adequate funding needed in order to establish a successful cannabis program within the city.
Measure Q allows dispensary locations in Costa Mesa’s fixed area known as the Green Zone and commercial zones. Storefronts must be placed at a minimum of 1,000 feet from “sensitive uses” sites, such as childcare facilities, homeless shelters, playgrounds and K-12 schools. Shops must enforce security on premises, along with a labor peace agreement for businesses with two or more employees. The labor peace agreement grants power to the union for employee representation.
The city states online that the revenue generated from Measure Q will be used to invest in services such as police and fire, disaster preparedness and emergency operations, and 911 emergency response, to name a few.
The Finance Department of Costa Mesa recommended to the city council during their March 2nd meeting to approve a proposed plan for an increase in staffing for the city and appropriate funding. The department made clear that their proposition would be essential in order to carry out the requirements of this measure and begin the process of creating a well-structured foundation for this legalization. All six members voted yes on the department’s request.
Carol Molina, the city’s finance director, reviewed the steps needed to implement a successful system such as permit processing, code enforcement, building safety, fire inspector, law enforcement and operating resources.
“We have learned that we also need to prepare for some legal costs, training costs, as well as some other types of equipment and supplies that we will be needing to ensure that this program runs smoothly,” said Molina, having observed neighboring cities’ approach to constructing cannabis programs
Measure Q sets the retail tax rate for these dispensaries at a minimum of 4% and a maximum of 7%, assuming a total annual revenue of $3 million. The Finance Department estimated these numbers according to Santa Ana’s annual gross sales of $4.3 million on 8% retail tax from marijuana distributors.
“It’s important to know in their first year they did incorporate a lot of the expenses that will be put forth to you tonight from police and staffing,” Molina informed the council.
Santa Ana and Long Beach also battled illegal dispensaries opening to the public as backlash from generating this cannabis program. Molina informed the council that while incorporating this within Costa Mesa, the currently unregulated shops will be addressed and legal dispensaries will be able to run more efficiently.
The approved proposition by the council called for an increase of the City’s Table of Organization by 7.25 full time positions and the appropriation of an estimate of $300,000 for the last quarter of the fiscal year, allowing the department to “onboard the staff as quickly as possible”.
City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison added that taking on a larger staff was a necessity due to the complications which the city is already experiencing from a decrease in workers.
“I don’t want this to be a fail for us. We’ve gone into it with the best intentions and we need to execute it with the best intentions,” Harrison said.
Visit Costa Mesa’s Measure Q webpage for more information.
