Results for Costa Mesa’s city council coming in following Tuesday’s general election. The city council winners will serve a four-year term.
District 1
Challenger Don Harper narrowly leads incumbent John Stephens in the Costa Mesa City Council District 1 race in Tuesday’s general election.
Harper has 42.74% (3,723) of votes, while Stephens has 41.73% (3,635) of votes. Challenger Jason Komala has 15.53% (1,353) of votes, according to information from OC Vote. The Orange County Registrar said 100% of voting precincts are reporting and some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.
District 2
Candidate Loren Gameros leads fellow candidates Ben Chapman and Gary Parkin in the Costa Mesa City Council District 2 race in Tuesday’s general election.
Gameros has received 49.81% (3,236) of the vote, while Chapman has received 30.15% (1,959) of the vote and Parkin 20.04% (1,302) of votes, with 100% of precincts reporting and mail-in ballots partially counted, according to information from OC vote.
In his campaign, Gameros pledged to invest in the city, support first responders and maintain infrastructure. He said he wants to make neighborhoods safe and build a strong workforce in the city.
District 6
Candidate Jeffrey Harlan is in the lead against candidates Jeff Pettis, Hengameh Abraham and Lee Ramos in the Costa Mesa City Council District 6 race in Tuesday’s general election.
Harlan has received 48.18% (3,916) of votes, while Pettis received 19.87% (1,615) of votes, Abraham 18.90% (1,536) of votes and Ramos 13.05% (1,061) of votes, with 100% of precincts reporting and mail-in ballots partially counted, according to OC Vote.
In his campaign, Harlan pledged to improve the community through “smart planning, design and public policy.” Harlan also said he aims to help the community with his experience as an environmental consultant and city planner.
