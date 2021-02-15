Pirates’ Cove hosts food distribution events this month

Pirates’ Cove food bank will host a series of events distributing food boxes to students in need at Orange Coast College. The next drive-thru event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 9-10 a.m. in Lot G on the OCC campus.
Every Thursday morning, Pirates’ Cove receives a delivery from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County to assist OCC students in need.
According to Maricela Sandoval, manager of OCC Student Equity programs, students are going through a lot. “They're handling a lot of different things, challenges in particular, not just with remote learning, but also with living and surviving,” she said.
Due to COVID-19, OCC has been temporarily closed, but Pirates’ Cove is still serving students during the campus closure. According to Sandoval, safety measures will be in effect during the pickup process.
“All staff wear gloves and masks, and we ask students to remain in their car the whole time, and of course, we’re all socially distanced ourselves,” Sandoval said.
A sign up link is on the Pirates’ Cove landing page on OCC's website. There will be 85 pickup slots available each week. Once signed up, students will receive an email confirming their order with pick-up date and instructions. For more information, contact Pirates' Cove at piratescove@occ.cccd.edu or 714-432-6892.
