The Mu Delta Rho Pre-Health Honor Society and Yoga Instructor Training Certification Program at Orange Coast College is hosting a student-run yoga event for students to de-stress before finals week.
This is the first event of its kind to be hosted by Mu Delta Rho. Yoga Instructor Training students Elena Zimina, Angelique Mordell and Taliah Chatterfield will host three consecutive sessions that run on Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. Students can join by registering here. Students can choose to attend any or all sections.
“Students at OCC working toward their yoga certification have prepared themselves to solely teach these classes following what they have learned from their certification program,” said Sara Groff, kinesiology major and membership coordinator of Mu Delta Rho.
“I want to encourage students to continue moving during these stressful times to promote their overall health,” Groff said. “Coordinating this event has been very fulfilling for me to use my event organization and leadership skills to give the OCC campus community the opportunity to exercise and de-stress.”
Groff originally pitched the idea to Ashley McKeachie, a mentor for the Yoga Instructor Training Certification Program, because the pandemic has decreased the physical activity in students.
“Yoga stimulates the body's nervous system helping to regulate our emotions, release tension and promote better sleeping,” Groff said. “A student would do this to have a physical outlet to release the tension in their body and anxiety in their minds.”
The three, 30-minute-long sections focus on Yoga for Stress Relief, Yoga for Confidence, and Yoga for Clarity. Each section will include movement, meditation and breathing work coordinated by the students.
“Now more than ever is the time to get off of the computer, away from the desk, and get moving,” Groff said.
