Eid Al-Fitr, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic Lunar Calendar Which commemorates the end of Ramadan, will begin on Thursday, May 13. Festivities will last for three days in which Muslims are encouraged to partake in large feasts and give gifts to one another.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar where Muslims fast for 30 days. Eid Al-Fitr, meaning the "Holiday of feasing", marks the end of fasting.
Local Mosques such as the Islamic Center of Irvine and the Islamic Institute of Orange County will be offering Eid services Thursday morning.
The Ramadan Committee of ICOI announced that they will be offering their first prayer at 7:30 am and the second at 9:30 am.
“We have decided this year to have Eid at the Mosque and with three shifts: 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30,” said Sheikh Mustafa Umar, Religious Director of the IIOC, similar to ICOI.
With COVID-19 still lurking, the Ramadan Committee of ICOI have also announced that while they will not be requiring registration to attend either prayer times, masks and individual prayer rugs will be required for all who will attend, as well as maintaining a social distance of six feet.
According to Umar, ICOI will have required pre-registration unlike ICOI, but with the same rules such as individual prayer rugs and masks
Umar said that on such a festive day of the year for Muslims, there will be a few challenges in how Eid services will be conducted amid the pandemic.
“Like other mosques, we have a limited capacity and social distancing will be a challenge, but we’ve been strict throughout Ramadan, ensuring that people follow the rules and adhere to CDC guidelines,” Umar said.
Due to the Pandemic, Eid services are not required for Muslims to partake in, but it is encouraged if able to do so. Outside of the Pandemic, Eid prayer would’ve been required for every Muslim. Therefore, some people will not be attending the services at the Mosque, but are still advised to cherish the day of festivities with loved ones and family.
“At least watch the Eid Khutbah online and watch it together. Eid is all about spending time together and dressing up nicely, no matter how lazy people at home will be, trying to spend Eid in their pajamas,” Umar said.
After Eid services, Muslim families will usually invite each other to their homes for gatherings, parties and a brunch.
“If people are visiting other houses for Eid, they should still understand that a pandemic is going on and if people are not vaccinated, they should not be in the same room,” Sheikh Umar said. “People should not let their guards down because people are still dying no matter how many things are opening up again.”
Since the beginning of Ramadan, mosques such as ICOI and IIOC have reminded people that if someone feels sick or displays COVID-like symptoms, they should not step foot inside the mosque campus. This rule will be enforced on Eid Al-Fitr as well.
