CCC Chancellor speaks on programs to help students succeed, upcoming enrollment opportunities

California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley provided updates on February 22 via teleconference on various topics that will improve present and future students' success in their academic studies.
“I do want to emphasize and to clarify that we continue to push students and inform them that March 2 is still a very important timeframe for them to get their financial aid application submitted,” Oakley said.
Many types of aid such as scholarships, rely on the FAFSA and California Dream Act application to be submitted for them to be considered.
In January, a report was released regarding the benefits and contribution that California Community Colleges can have not only on the student, but the entire state. This comes as the enrollment rate has dropped across the state.
"Our colleges have a huge positive economic impact on our cities and our counties,” Oakley said.
Oakley urges students to take advantage of academic programs that will be forthcoming or are already in place. These programs can advance the trajectory of students' pursuits in higher education, which will also save them time and money.
Some examples are credit for prior learning such as experience gained through military service and training, apprenticeships and internships, work experience, state or federal government training, volunteer work like the Peace Corps and much more. Colleges are beginning to use free prior learning assessments to evaluate students' knowledge gained from qualifying prior experience, to determine the credit that can be provided.
Another program students can look into is the Associate Degree Transfer program. The Degree for Transfer has become the preferred method for transfer in the California Community Colleges. It allows students to start at a California Community College and then transfer to a guaranteed safe spot at a participating university.
AB 705 is another program that was signed by the governor in late 2017. This program aids colleges in placing students in transfer-level courses in order for them to complete their transfer requirements. This saves students time and money.
Late start classes are another option to allow students the most flexibility possible. These are full credit courses and most are scheduled to start between late February and early March.
”We're hopeful that now that we've gotten beyond the Omicron spike, that things will begin to open up again, that we can begin to re-engage students directly in person and get people back to some sense of on campus normalcy,” Oakley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.