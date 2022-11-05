Giving You Props: What is Proposition 31?

Proposition 31 is a referendum of the pending state law, Senate Bill 793, that passed in 2020. SB 793 banned the sale of flavored tobacco products and flavor enhancing products, such as sprays and flavor pods.
It does not ban the sale of flavored hookah tobacco, premium cigars or loose leaf tobacco.
When would Proposition 31 go into effect?
According to the LA Times, the law would go into effect in December 2022 if passed.
Who will be affected by Proposition 31?
Adults over the age of 21 who purchase and use flavored tobacco products would be the most affected if Proposition 31 passes. Those who have been able to legally purchase flavored tobacco products would no longer be able to do so.
Business owners who sell flavored tobacco products would also be significantly impacted.
Why would I support Proposition 31?
Groups that support Proposition 31 include: the American Heart Association, American Lung Cancer Association, American Cancer Society, California Medical Association, Kaiser Permanente and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Voting “yes” on Proposition 31 would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products with the hope of reducing the rate of tobacco consumption among adolescents.
According to the National Library of Medicine, the prevalence of flavored e-cigarettes decreased from 57% to 45% amongst people 18–24 years old and decreased from 56% to 48% amongst people 25–34 years old following a ban on flavored tobacco products in San Francisco.
Another reason people might vote “Yes” on 31 is to reduce the amount of taxpayer money spent on healthcare for tobacco-caused illness, including various cancers and respiratory conditions.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reducing the amount of tobacco products that young people consume and cutting down people's exposure to secondhand smoke and vapor, would in turn reduce the rate of illness or even death caused by people consuming tobacco products or being exposed to secondhand smoke.
According to the CDC, cigarette smoking alone cost taxpayers 240 billion dollars nationwide in healthcare costs in 2018.
Why would I oppose Proposition 31?
Voting “no” on 31 preserves the rights of people over the age of 21 to purchase flavored tobacco products.
It is a vote against legislation described as “adult prohibition” by Vote California’s official voter guide.
Opponents of this proposition, such as Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, and Joe Lang, managing partner at Lang, Hansen Giroux & Kidane, point to the fact that there is already federal and state level legislation that makes the sale of any tobacco product to a minor illegal.
These state and federal laws include fines to discourage employees or business owners from taking the risk of getting caught selling to a minor.
The fiscal impact of this proposition would be substantial. All of the lost tax revenue would negatively impact the state budget. CalMatters estimates the loss in tax revenue to be around $100 million annually.
Even after banning flavored tobacco products, there will still be people that desire to vape or consume another form of flavored tobacco.
According to a study done by the National Library of Medicine, some users of flavored tobacco products turned to alternative vendors such as local drug dealers or online vendors to get the flavored tobacco products they desired in response to a ban of such products.
Many people use vapes, which are almost always flavored, to help them quit smoking.
According to a study by the School of Public Health at Yale University, with the flavored vape alternatives taken away from them some people may turn back to cigarettes.
How will Proposition 31 affect the OCC community?
Proposition 31 would not have much of an effect on students or faculty when they are on campus.
OCC has been smoke free since fall 2020.
Where can I find more information on Proposition 31?
Readers can find general information about Proposition 31 on votersedge.com. They explain the proposition from A to B and everything else that you need to know ahead of voting
For information in favor of Proposition 31, readers can go here to the official website of the coalition in support of the prop.
For information in opposition of Proposition 31, readers can go here to the official website of the coalition opposing the prop.
Editor’s Note: Coast Report is covering 2022 election races and proposition issues that are expected to have a meaningful impact on our audience, change the balance of power in government and/or be particularly compelling and competitive. Coast Report’s election coverage is intended to inform voters – specifically OCC student voters – and promote the democratic process of free and fair elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.