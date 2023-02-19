CCCD budget funding drops 20%

A panel of Coast Community College District and Orange Coast College officials presented the 2023-2024 budget on Thursday in the College Center, revealing a 20% decrease in funding that could impact students with raised fees and parking costs.
This decline stems from a $22.5 billion deficit in the state budget, which passed last June, meaning that the college will have to provide the same services with less money.
CCCD Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administrative Services Marlene Drinkwine explained to a packed room that costs are outpacing earnings.
“Our expenditures increase faster than our revenues,” Drinkwine said. “And that's creating an imbalance in our budget that we need to correct. Because without correction, that's not sustainable. And then we start to encounter some fiscal crisis in about four to five years.”
Drinkwine said that the situation is made even more dire by the district only having two months of reserves.
“In our personal savings account, most people like to have about six months,” Drinkwine said. “If something happens, you want to be able to respond – two months does not give us a lot of flexibility in responding to economic downturns.”
According to Vice President of Administrative Services Rich Pagel, 96% of the annual budget goes to salaries and benefits, which is significantly above the recommended 85%.
In an effort to lower this number, the district has placed a “hiring frost” on all faculty and staff and eliminated 20 positions, resulting in a savings of $1.5 million, Pagel said. It was unclear from Pagel whether or not this would affect the availability of classes.
OCC President Angelica Suarez said that every effort is being made to limit the impact of the deficit on students. However, increases in student fees and charging for parking were discussed as potential options.
“The ‘frost’ doesn’t necessarily mean ‘cut,” Suarez said. “It just means we are looking at reorganization and better opportunities.”
While no concrete solutions were proposed, Pagel said that the district is considering several strategies to mitigate the impact of the college’s expenditures. These include rebuilding enrollment, increasing revenue from the OCC Swap Meet, renting out campus facilities and encouraging enrollment from out-of-state and international students who pay a higher tuition. Pagel also said they hope to increase income from The Harbour, which is at 98% capacity for the first time since it opened.
“We are rebuilding our enrollment,” Pagel said. “We have a very entrepreneurial college. Not many colleges have a swap meet. Not many colleges have vibrant housing. Not many colleges have the facilities that we do have, and we’re renting those out– we’re going to continue to do that.”
Despite the decrease in funding, Drinkwine remains hopeful.
“I am optimistic,” Drinkwine said. “I think part of this process reflects that optimism that we're working hard with all of our constituencies to share our fiscal condition, to share how we evaluate our fiscal condition and to share that really broadly in a bunch of different arenas, not just in this town hall, but we're meeting with different groups at each college to share that information.”
