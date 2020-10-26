Proposition 16 is a ballot measure that asks California voters to amend the Constitution of California to repeal Proposition 209, a 1996 legislation that prohibits state government institutions from considering race, sex or ethnicity, specifically in the areas of public employment and college enrollment.
When would Proposition 16 go into effect?
Legalizing affirmative action would make the proposition effective immediately. Universities and government offices could begin taking into account race, sex or ethnicity as a major factor in an individual’s choosing for enrollment and employment. The conscious selection of underprivileged groups would become part of the normal process for enrollment and employment in universities and government jobs.
Who will be affected by Proposition 16?
The biggest beneficiaries of Proposition 16 are the Black and Latino communities. Making up over 60% of high school attendance, Black and Latino people only made up 28% of UC freshman admits in 2019, according to the University of California undergraduate admissions summary. Affirmative action would ensure that these underrepresented groups would get their fair share of opportunity in the workforce and post-secondary education.
Another winner if Proposition 16 were to pass would be minority and/or female business owners. With the passing of affirmative action, government contracts will be distributed in a more even manner, rather than selling to more wealthy corporations.
The potential losers of affirmative action are White and Asian people. The representation of other races and ethnicities could come at the expense of Whites and Asians, two of the more represented races in the State of California. Affirmative action will limit the number of Whites and Asians in university and government positions, increasing competition between members of each race.
Why would I support Proposition 16?
An individual would support Proposition 16 if they believe that underrepresented groups, such as Blacks and Latinos, deserve an equal representation more proportionate to their population in California.
An individual would vote “yes” on Proposition 16 if they believe that government contracts should be granted more equally among business owners of different races and sexes, rather than sold to bigger, wealthier companies.
An individual would vote “yes” on affirmative action if they believe that races and ethnicities with a history of being oppressed in America are entitled to compensation. An individual might also support this proposition if they believe that systemic racism plays a part in the hiring and admission to jobs and schools in California.
Why would I oppose Proposition 16?
An individual would oppose Proposition 16 if they think individuals should be chosen mainly based off of accomplishments, record and reputation rather than race, sex, or ethnicity.
If an individual believes that California should not interfere in the selection process in universities and government jobs, they would more than likely vote “no” on Proposition 16.
How will Proposition 16 affect the OCC community?
According to Data USA, OCC is made up of 31.8% White, 34.8% Latino, 20.6% Asian and 1.6% Black people, meaning affirmative action would have a substantial impact on this community and it would affect each race separately.
Latinos, who make up 31.8% of OCC’s student body, are under-represented in California universities with enrollment at 20%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Therefore, affirmative action will improve the Latino community’s ability to get into post-secondary schooling if Proposition 16 were to pass.
According to University of California’s 2019 fall enrollment database, non-Hispanic/Latino, white people accounted for only 24% of students in every program, a lower representation of their population of 31.8% at OCC. Because of affirmative action’s initiative to benefit previously oppressed groups, the white community will not see as much benefit from the proposition as other groups.
Black people make up 5% of UC admits, an underrepresentation of their 6% population in the California population. More locally, Black people only make up 1.6% of OCC’s student population. This community would likely be the biggest beneficiary of affirmative action.
As for the Asian community, it is the most over-represented group in California colleges. Affirmative action will limit the amount of Asian applicants that make it to universities in the state. Several Asian-affiliated activist groups strongly oppose this proposition, with the representation of other communities coming at the expense of the Asian population.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, 53% of Asian first-time applicants are admitted to California 4-year universities. This representation is a higher mark per race than any other group in California, meaning the Asian community is most-likely to be affected negatively by affirmative action.
Where can I find more information on Proposition 16?
More information on Proposition 16 can be found on the Cal Matters website. The site gives a bipartisan breakdown of affirmative action, also including affected groups.
Pro-affirmative action information can be found on the official advertisement for the Prop.
An anti-affirmative action informant is stopprop16.org.
