Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been projected the winner of the presidential race by the Associated Press. With 290 electoral votes, he will defeat incumbent Donald Trump, who trails with 214 votes, according to AP projections.
Nationally, Biden has received 50.61% of total votes cast while Trump has 47.73% through Saturday afternoon.
In California, Biden has received 64.7% of the vote and Trump 33.4%. The race is tighter in Orange County, where 53.7% have gone for Biden while 44.4% have chosen Trump, with 66% of the vote reported.
Although counting continues in Georgia and North Carolina, once the Associated Press announced that Biden had won Pennsylvania and Nevada, the race was effectively over because Biden had surpassed the 270 votes required to win in the electoral college.
The Electoral College system was established in Article II of the U.S. Constitution and is a system of electors that is based on a state’s total number of representatives in Congress. There are a total of 538 electoral votes and once a candidate gets more than half (270), he or she wins the election.
California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley congratulated Biden on his projected victory today-
“Voters have elected a president who will represent all Americans and who understands and values public education,” he said in a press release. “President-elect Biden is a proven leader who knows the essential role that our nation’s community colleges play in our democracy, our economy and the American Dream.
Biden will be officially sworn in on Jan. 20 after the electoral college officially casts its votes and certifies the results.
Follow Coast Report for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.