Associated Students of Orange Coast College elections ended on April 23. All six candidates – Katherine Smith, Sarah Guidroz, Jasson Liang, Liam Shatzel, Laura Kemppainen and Michelle Schreiber – won seats on the nine seat senate.
A total of 51 students participated in the election. Of the ballots cast Katherine Smith received 38 votes, Sarah Guidroz received 27 votes, Jasson Liang received 21 votes, Liam Shatzel received 16 votes, and Laura Kemmppainen and Michele Schreiber each received 15 votes.
The three remaining seats will be decided via special election beginning May 3 at 9 a.m. and ending May 7 at noon. During that window, students can vote for up to three candidates at www.occvotes.com.
Coast Report will publish candidate statements for the special election on Thursday, April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.