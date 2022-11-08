Voters approve Proposition 1 on reproductive rights

Proposition 1 is expected to pass with 68.5% of voters choosing “yes” and almost 50% of precincts reporting, according to the California Secretary of State as of 10 p.m. on Nov. 8.
The proposition would enshrine reproductive rights in the California state Constitution protecting access to abortion and contraceptives. Following the Dobbs Decision by the Supreme Court in June which overturned Roe v. Wade, some lawmakers wanted to ensure that abortion would remain legal in California safe from potential partisan changes.
Chief Operating Officer and President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California Jodie Hicks called the proposition “historic” and “inspirational”.
“It’s still ‘my body, my choice.’ Today made clear that it’s also ‘my body, my voice,’” Hicks said in a press conference reported by CapRadioNews, a BBC affiliate.
California Senate leader Toni Atkins celebrated the proposition's passage.
California voters sent “a loud, clear message. We will not go backwards.” Atkins said in a press conference reported by CapRadioNews.
