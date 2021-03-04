Two thefts from vehicles have been reported today, according to a crime alert from Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety.
The thefts occurred in the Adams parking lot and the parking lot north of the Kinesiology building sometime between the hours of 1:00-3:30 p.m. OCC Public Safety responded at approximately 4:00 p.m.
The email stated the “unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the vehicles to steal property,” but did not clarify if these incidents were break-ins.
OCC Public Safety suggested several safety tips for vehicles on campus, including locking doors and windows, fixing inoperable locks, and not leaving valuables in sight.
Students with information about today’s thefts are encouraged to reach out to the Costa Mesa Police Department at 714-754-5280.
This is a developing story. Check Coast Report for continuing updates.
