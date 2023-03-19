OCC Forensics wins state championship tournament

Orange Coast College’s Speech, Debate and Theatre Team won the California Community College Forensics Association’s 2023 State Championship on March 12.
The team won by 70 points over the other 19 competitors from schools across the state.
“The 15 students that were sent to state as representatives of Orange Coast College did exactly what we needed them to do,” Director of Forensics Shauhin Davari said.
A unique aspect of this winning group is that they took home awards in a variety of categories, instead of specializing in a specific genre. They won gold medals in debate, theater, limited preparation, oral interpretation and platform speaking.
The top speakers of the competition were Campbell Gorlinski and Nina Menzagopian. Gorlinski was ranked as the top debate speaker in the state out of over 100 students competing. Menzagopian won three gold medals and was named top speaker in the state out of over 200 total students.
“It still feels unreal,” Director of Debate Hannah Haghighat said. “Their hard work paid off. It’s been a dream to get to this point.”
Next step is the national championship title with the 2023 Phi Rho Pi Tournament April 9-15 in Rockville, Maryland.
“The only thing between us and nationals is 32 days of hard work,” Davari said. “The magic sauce of a state championship is ‘work hard and be kind.”
OCC Forensics' next event is a California State Champion Theater Show on April 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Science Hall. There is a $10 cash donation at the door.
