Brown Research Symposium holds design contest

The Giles T. Brown Student Project and Research Symposium is celebrating its fifth anniversary at Orange Coast College. The symposium is all about showcasing students' hard work and excellence, so they’ve decided to let OCC’s students design the logo. On top of showcasing their work, the student will also receive a $200 scholarship.
“The current branding is an open design, something that was picked because it was free and felt academic,” said Melissa Archibald, who is part of the organizing team. “Now that the symposium is a mainstay at Orange Coast College, we want something more personalized and special.”
In order to be eligible for the contest, submissions must be submitted by Feb. 14 along with a Design Contest Release Form. The design will be shown to the symposium committee which will decide on the winner. The winner will be announced on Feb. 19 and will have their design displayed for everyone to see at the symposium.
For more information visit The Giles T. Brown Student Project & Research Symposium website.
