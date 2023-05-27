Decline in enrolled students from China: What caused the drop?

College enrollment for international students from China across the U.S. have dropped below normal since 2020, decreasing by 29%. Orange Coast College’s Global Engagement Center has paid attention to these rates and, with their average of 1,300 international students, noticed the biggest decline in the number of Chinese students, falling to the low hundreds.
China was one of the top countries that sent international students to OCC, according to Associate Dean of Global Engagement Nathan Jensen. Since then, the other top countries, Japan and Vietnam, have surpassed China as the other countries’ numbers continued to drop.
“We’re seeing numbers of students start to come back, including Chinese students, but it seems to be less than it ever was before,” Jensen said.
For economics major Jolin Jiao, OCC has been a place of opportunity with an abundant amount of resources and great transfer rates.
“It let me gradually find who I am,” Jiao said. “The professors here are very considerate and willing to help.”
OCC has started trying to bring more Chinese students to the campus with outreach events and webinars as a way to counteract this. There are zoom conferences in which experts help students apply for a visa and learn any tips they might need, like how to convert their money to the U.S. dollar.
“OCC has always prioritized international students as being an important part of what we do here,” Jensen said.
The most prevalent reason for this drop has been the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jensen. The U.S.-China relationship grew more strained as the virus spread across the world. Before this spread in 2019, President Donald Trump set high tariffs and trade barriers on China, angering the country.
Due to this tense relationship, international students were having difficulty coming to the U.S. A Science Magazine article reported that in 2020, following Trump’s proclamation, nearly 500 Chinese students were denied a visa and over 1,000 students had theirs revoked.
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to cause problems for Chinese students as travel bans were put into place, completely barring them from moving to the U.S. Due to this, OCC’s number of international students steadily dropped, according to Jensen. The numbers have since climbed to 900 enrolled students at OCC for spring semester 2023.
Although some students in China could have chosen to stay and study there, others who wanted to come to the U.S. had trouble getting a verified endorsement on their passport.
“There are times where students have a lot of trouble getting a visa,” Jensen said.
People who are applying for a F-1 visa have to go through an interview with the consular, which are officers who provide services to American citizens, monitor borders and verify visas. A consular officer will ask a series of questions to figure out the reason someone wants temporary citizenship. The officers try to figure out if these students want to permanently move to the U.S. or stay only for education. After these interviews are conducted, a decision is made whether or not to provide a visa.
Students who have passed these interviews can also experience a delay in getting their visas, pushing off their education. These delays are caused by limited resources or consular officers taking a long time to decide whether an applicant passed.
International students, not just from China, also felt the U.S. was less welcoming, causing them to be more hesitant in coming to the states for an education. This hesitation is closely tied to the 3,800 reported hate crime incidents directed at Asian Americans in 2021, according to the National Public Radio.
Additionally, international students do not receive funding to come to the U.S., which can add on to the already-present obstacles.
“The U.S. dollar is very strong against the currency, so for international students to come, it costs that much more to pay for their education,” Jensen said. “Part of the process for an international student is for them to show that they can afford to come.”
Fortunately, OCC has begun to recover and more students from China have been enrolling in the college. The Intensive English Program has noticed a rise in Chinese students who have joined the program, as well as high schools in China reaching out to OCC.
“In 2022, Orange Coast College became the third-largest host community college in California for international students,” International Admissions Global Engagement Manager and Assistant Director Kristoffer Toribio said.
OCC partnered with Education USA, an organization that works worldwide and is connected to the U.S. Department of State. With more than 300 centers worldwide, Education USA can connect international students with colleges in the U.S. This organization also holds fairs and in-person and online events to help inform students.
“They can use OCC as a concrete example of an institution where students can go,” Jensen said. “OCC has always prioritized international students as being an important part of what we do here.”
The GEC on campus aims to help international students accommodate. OCC has also held outreach events to encourage more international students to make the decision to come to the states for school.
“It gave me motivation to think creatively, to effectively do outreach to prospective international students,” Toribio said. “This included regular online webinars for students and serving in professional organizations.”
Toribio is also the President of the International Association for College Admission Counseling, which is an organization that works to help students look across borders for education.
“As the world continues to open up, including travel restrictions being lifted, I am optimistic we will continue to see more interest in OCC and enrollment numbers increasing,” Toribio said.
Multiple international student clubs, including but not limited to the Hong Kong Community, the International Student Fellowship, the Japanese Intercultural Exchange Association, the Korean Student Association and the Language Exchange club are also present on campus, giving students a way to express their interests and hobbies freely.
“We go out and tell students about the wonderful programs at OCC, but then we aso try to help international students get connected to the campus so they want to stay and finish,” Jensen said.
