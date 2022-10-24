OCC Career Center offers innovative job workshop

The Orange Coast College Career Center is hosting an in person workshop, described as “cutting edge” by Career Counselor Katie Ottoson, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 that is free for all students. The OCC Career Center is located on the third floor of Watson Hall.
The workshop, called “Design Your Life,” utilizes interactive assessments and thinking activities to help students choose their major and what kind of career path they will embark on.
“This workshop will invite students to redefine the purpose of college in the larger context of a rapidly evolving world of work,” Ottoson said via email. “Students will explore possible career paths through the lens of how they may want to contribute to the world and what challenges they might want to help solve.”
At the workshop, students will engage in design thinking activities intended to boost creativity and open-mindedness towards career exploration.
They will also take part in a comprehensive card sort activity that will simulate challenges that students may face in pursuit of their desired career or educational goals, and then guide them through them.
Students will also be given access to online tools and resources to further support them in major and career exploration.
While choosing a major is a big part of what this workshop is focused on, students who have already made up their mind about their major could still glean some value from the Design Your Life workshop.
“I think everyone can benefit from being aware of shifts in the world of work, as well as learning mindsets to help them stay competitive and agile in college and the workforce,” Ottoson said. “The workshop will also provide tips for building experiences and skills towards a career path of interest, which any student, regardless of their major, will likely find useful.
Students who are seeking more resources for career development can find them on the Career Centers webpage.
Students interested in attending future workshops can preview them on the Career Center’s upcoming events page.
“This is an experiential workshop that incorporates some pretty "innovative" and "cutting-edge" career exploration and planning strategies,” Ottoson said. “It is not your typical career exploration workshop where I simply tell you to take a self-assessment and pick a career from the results. Attendees may actually be quite shocked by some of the information shared - come and see why.”
