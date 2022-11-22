Porter, Foley win key OC seats

Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County.
According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of votes.
Porter expressed gratitude for all the support she has received during this campaign.
“Nobody wins elections alone. Tonight’s results wouldn’t have been possible without the hundreds of grassroots supporters who knocked doors, made calls, and helped turn people out to our events,” Porter said in an interview with the Orange County Register. “I’m proud of the work we did together, and the work our team will continue to do in Congress to put Orange County families first.”
Baugh, according to the Los Angeles Times, said he believes his loss in this election was caused by financial disadvantages in his campaign.
“I am very proud of the campaign we waged on the issues that matter to the American people,” Baugh said in a statement. “In the end we could not overcome the overwhelming financial advantage that Porter had in this race, but we came awfully close.”
Foley also won the District 5 Board of Supervisors race after her Republican opponent Pat Bates conceded on Nov. 18, according to the OC Register. Foley was over 5,000 votes ahead when Bates released a statement congratulating Foley.
“Our diverse coalition of supporters worked tirelessly to run a campaign focused on creating solutions for the issues facing Orange County families,” said Foley via Twitter. “I look forward to representing all residents of the Fabulous 5th District on the Orange County Board of Supervisors.”
