OCC to provide free bus passes to all students

Orange Coast College is partnering with Orange County Transportation Authority to provide free bus passes for all students by the fall 2022 semester
“The goal is to have all enrolled students to have a free bus pass within the Orange County authority area,” Dean of Student Success and Services, Steve Tamanaha said.
OCC students will ride for free on OCTA buses. Whether students need a ride to school, work or any other personal matter, OCTA has students covered. Through this program, students will not have to worry about the hassle of finding parking and can help do their part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“With this program, buses will be able to take students anywhere, including our new Waterfront campus,” Tamanaha said.
In order to participate in this program, students must be enrolled in at least nine units. To access a bus pass, students should download the OC Bus app on a mobile device and register using an OCC email. Students may also show their student ID for entry.
As of right now, there are free OCTA bus passes for those enrolled in OCC’S Extended Opportunity Programs and Services. The EOPS program's goal is to increase the number of underrepresented students who attend community colleges and are currently accepting applications for those in need.
“The goal on this is to make sure that coming on campus and taking classes is accessible for all students, especially our low-income students,” Tamanaha said.
