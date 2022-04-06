OCC town hall to discuss California drought crisis

Coast Report and Orange Coast College’s Garrison Honors Center will host a Green Day Coast virtual town hall over Zoom on Thursday at 1 p.m. The meeting will focus on the California drought crisis and what recent studies have revealed.
California has been dealing with drought issues since the 1920s and it is an ongoing problem until the government figures out new methods of water conservation.
One of the panelists is John Fawcett, Green Day Coast Day Coordinator and Environmental Geographer at OCC. Fawcett said cities have adopted the use of reclaimed water for landscaping purposes.
“Recycled water is better for the plants, it often contains nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus which are key for fertilizer needs,” Fawcett said. “Here on campus we’re using recycled water for our lawns and landscaping.”
Those interested can join the Zoom using this link.
Follow Coast Report for continuing coverage of this event.
