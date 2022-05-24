The indoor mask mandate at Orange Coast College has been extended “until further notice,” according to an email from Coast Community College Chancellor John Weispfenning sent to all district employees and obtained by Coast Report.
This decision comes only one month after the Board of Trustees moved to suspend all COVID-19 mandates on June 1, and only a week before the mandate’s suspension would be in effect.
“When the Board of Trustees moved the mask policy from a mandate to ‘strongly recommend,’ they included discretion to make further changes based on case numbers, and the most recent numbers that came out led to this decision to extend it,” CCCD Director of Public Affairs and Marketing Erik Fallis said.
In the month following the initial announcement of the suspension on April 20, OCC has had an approximate 180% increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students and faculty, according to the COVID-19 at OCC online dashboard.
There has been an average of 23 positive cases per week over that month, a huge jump from the 8.25 positive cases per week OCC had prior to the suspension’s announcement from March 25 to April 22. The rise in cases hit a high in the week of May 13-20 with 33 positive cases, and the decision to extend the mask mandate came days later.
“As we enter this next phase of the COVID-19 saga, there may be times when it feels we are taking a step back,” Weispfenning said. “Please know that we are on the right trajectory, and small doses of precaution are helpful to everyone.”
