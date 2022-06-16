CCCD names Yamamura new chancellor

The Coast Community College District announced at a board meeting Wednesday that Folsom Lake College President Whitney Yamamura has been selected as the next district chancellor, according to CCCD Director of Public Affairs and Marketing Erik Fallis.
Yamamura will replace John Weispfenning, who has served as district chancellor since July 2016 and is set to retire Sept. 1.
“The Coast District has benefited greatly from the strong and inclusive leadership of Chancellor Weispfenning,” Board President Mary Hornbuckle said in a press release sent to faculty and staff. “As chancellor, Dr. Yamamura will continue this tradition of excellent participatory leadership, empowering our colleges as they enhance success for all our communities.”
Yamamura has worked in the Los Rios Community College District for over 30 years and became the president of Folsom Lake College in July 2017 – and the second Asian-American college president in the history of that district. Prior to that, Yamamura served as the interim president of Sacramento City College.
“My family taught me that education gives us the power to correct injustices while creating opportunities to better ourselves and our communities,” Yamamura said in a press release. “I am grateful to the trustees and communities of the Coast District for this opportunity to lead and serve alongside you in the great work of education.”
