OCC Aquarium celebrates 50th anniversary

The Orange Coast College’s Dennis Kelly Aquarium started as a passion project in the 1970s by OCC Marine Science Professor and Aquarium Director Dennis Kelly. Since then, the aquarium has expanded its stimulated learning in an engaging environment for students, faculty and guests who have visited the Lewis Center for Applied Sciences.
Over the past 50 years, the aquarium has offered students the opportunity to gain practical experience with not only tank maintenance and management, but has also provided students the support and career readiness. This has prepared them to be hired in the industry by places such as the Aquarium of the Pacific, Monterey Bay Aquarium, local outreach facilities and field research groups that work with marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation.
“I really like the community here. Everyone is super friendly and helpful. It’s awesome”, OCC student of the Aquarium Science Certification Program Anna Nelson said, who originally started her OCC experience studying under the Marine Science Associate’s degree curriculum, but made the switch to the Aquarium Science Certification program once she discovered the opportunities offered on campus.
The OCC Aquarium has motivated its students, faculty and alumni to apply scientific knowledge and real-life application to create incredibly biodiverse aquatic ecosystems.
“But the greatest takeaway for students is the applied possibilities for what they can do with this and the complexities involved in how many things they’re gonna get practical skills in,” former OCC Aquarium Director and current Oceanology Professor Robert Ellis said.
Ellis stressed how different sciences from chemistry to physics are applied and that being in the aquarium science program is not just the retention of a couple facts, but it’s the combination of many things. That includes developing critical thinking skills and communications management, despite having originally started as an aquarium science class, students who come to the program don’t have that expectation.
Many of OCC’s marine and aquarium science alumni have continued onto greater organizations such as the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Sealife, Ocean Institute and Monterey Bay, just to name a few.
“I’ve been here for about 10 years full-time now, and we’ve kind of taken over,” Ellis said, “and what I think about what kind of sticks with you the most, it’s looking at our tentacles that are moving outward as a result of this [the aquarium] that I don’t believe would’ve happened otherwise.”
In hopes and expectation for the future of OCC’s aquarium and aquarium sciences program, Ellis said that “my goal for the 50th anniversary and the next year is to make sure that the on-campus community knows us as much as the off-campus community does.”
With a rich history of accomplishments in service to the marine science community, the Aquarium’s 50th anniversary will serve as a celebration to the collaborative efforts throughout the years with plenty of fun activities besides touring the aquarium.
“We will be rolling out their newly funded interactive mobile touch-tank in hopes to get people more involved when they come to our facility,” OCC Instructor and Aquarium Coordinator Mary Blasius said.
There will be booths with different organizations sharing ocean-related activities such as The Shark Shack from Cal State Long Beach that is dedicated to shark research, the Laguna Ocean Foundation discussing their work with tidepools, on-campus groups such as the Marine Mammal Research Group that will teach the public about marine mammals and more.
There will also be food trucks and cool giveaways in conjunction to OCC’s 75th anniversary with raffles for some OCC-specialized prizes.
In tandem with OCC's Planetarium that will be open with free shows during the event, the aquarium will be doing an ocean-related show with the dome.
The OCC Aquarium’s 50th anniversary celebration event will be held at the Lewis Center on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be free to the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.