OCC hosts events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Throughout the month of April, Orange Coast College, Golden West College and Coastline College are collaborating to bring safe spaces online and in person to celebrate Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
College campuses hosting seminars and events to bring awareness to sexual assault is important considering 26.4% of women and 6.8% of men experience sexual assault as undergraduate students, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN). Many of the assaults go unreported due to personal feelings of shame, fear no one will believe the accuser and even fear of retaliation from the accused, according to RAINN.
Within the last few years, OCC had four reported assault cases of on-campus fondling, one in 2018, two in 2019 and one in 2020. There was one stalking report on campus in 2019 and one reported domestic violence case in 2020, according to Coast Community College District’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.
There are be 11 events throughout April that students, faculty and staff can attend to gain knowledge about sexual assault, what can be done to support survivors and how to actively prevent assaults.
The only month long event is the virtual Clothesline Project event. Students and faculty are encouraged to bring awareness and show support for survivors of sexual assault. There are nine different colors to choose from that represent six different forms of violence and the virtual t-shirts can be decorated to share stories, messages and encouragement. Create the virtual t-shirt here and view the slideshow of other people’s messages here.
Yoga is often a practice used to help heal from trauma. The first of two yoga events is a class open for all levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced. This event takes place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The goal is to reconnect the participants with their bodies.
The second yoga class, “Yoga as healing - Survivor Focused,” will be taught on April 28 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and focuses on guiding survivors to the path of healing and connecting them with their community, according to the description of the event on OCC’s website.
“Human Options Present: Coercive Control, Abuse Cycle” is an event focusing on educating individuals to recognize relationship violence. The presentation runs from 3 to 4 p.m. on April 6 and is hosted by Human Options and gives an overview of ways red flags, violence and control present themselves in relationships.
“Queer Sex Ed” is an event designed for the LGBTQIA+ community and revolves around sexual education, a conversation members do not always feel represented in. OCC’s LGBTQIA+ Press Project Specialist Caleb Aparicio plans to “cover the basics” during the event on April 11.
“We’ll talk about safe sex, prevention and birth control, but we’ll also be talking about things such as sexual assault statistics in the community,” Aparicio said. “We’ll be touching on consent and also for the transgender community on how hormones can affect your relationship with sex.”
The LGBTQIA+ Resource Fair taking place on April 28 is an opportunity for students to connect with other members of the LGBTQIA+ community now that learning is back in-person. This event will be on OCC’s Main Quad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and have representatives from different community resources on and off-campus.
The LGBTQ Center of OC, The Center of Long Beach and Radiant Health Centers will be on the Main Quad along with OCC resources including the Student Health Center and Title IX.
“Why Violence Against Women is not a Women’s Issue” takes place on April 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. This event not only calls out the perpetuated belief that violence against women is a “women’s issue” but also incorporates ways people can disrupt it.
“Navigating Current Challenges - Nonconsensual Pornography” takes place on April 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. The event’s goal is to educate attendees on how to identify, prevent and respond to unwanted nude images, deepfakes, sextortion and nonconsensual pornography.
Both events are presented by Endtab creator Adam Dodge. Endtab provides organizations with presentations and training to keep people safe and informed as they navigate the digital age. According to Endtab’s website, it aims to reduce online harm before it starts.
“He has such relevant and important information, especially regarding the social media platforms because those change constantly,” OCC Associate Dean of Student Relations and Title IX Shannon Quihuiz said. “He is very current and in the know of what those [changes] are and how you need to protect yourself.”
“What’s the Tea? Relationship and Dating within the Black/African American Community” is a collaboration between Coastline’s Umoja Community and OCC’s Student Mental Health Center. The event takes place on April 14 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. This event will be a space to have an open conversation about dating and relationships in the Black community while getting to know other students.
The “Green Dot Bystander Training” event teaches attendees how to recognize power-based personal violence on campus and how to prevent assaults as bystanders. Due to the amount of information that gets covered, “Green Dot” events can last three to four hours, but to tailor the event to a Zoom environment, it will last from 3 to 4 p.m on April 26.
“Under Title IX there is sex- and gender-based discrimination, which includes sexual harassment, sexual violence, partner violence and stalking,” Quihuiz said. “We also include discrimination and harassment based on other characteristics that are protected under federal and state law.”
“Green Dot” will focus on how students can respond during these situations and then examples will be provided. Since the event is nearly three hours shorter and not all everything is covered in depth, students and classes can receive free group bystander intervention training by reaching out to Title IX following the event.
“I’ve had requests from Student Equity [and] The Harbour, so we do special training with their community,” Quihuiz said.
Denim Day has been celebrated since it began in L.A. in April 1999 following the display of solidarity and protest that women in the Italian Parliament launched after a guilty sexual assault verdict was overturned. The reason for overturning the guilty verdict was said to be because the victim’s jeans were tight and she would’ve had to help the accused remove them, leading to it no longer being rape, but consensual sex.
Individuals are encouraged to wear jeans and show support by protesting against victim-blaming on April 27. Post photos on social media accounts and tag Orange Coast Title IX, Golden West College and Coastline.
There are plenty of events people can join to stand in solidarity with survivors and show support for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The majority of the events are hosted via Zoom and will require a link and passcode, so to attend these events students, faculty and staff should pre-register.
