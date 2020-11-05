After he was projected to win Michigan by the Associated Press, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has reached a projected 264 of the 270 electoral votes required to win the U.S. Presidency. If he wins Nevada, as is projected based on the number of votes reporting, Biden will garner the six more electoral votes from the Silver State, and strike gold, winning the race.
Although incumbent President Donald Trump has leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, that may still not be enough to stem the tide, if it rises in Nevada in favor of Biden.
Biden has a 0.6% lead in Nevada, with 49.3% of the votes, or 588,252 to Trump’s 48.7%, or 580,605 as of 6:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday. While that is a slim margin – less than 8,000 votes – the Los Angeles Times reported that Biden strategists are confident that the state will lean in their favor because, of the tens of thousands of votes left to be counted, three-quarters come from the Democratic stronghold of Clark County, home to Las Vegas.
Another state to watch closely is Georgia where Trump’s lead has narrowed to less than 1% and it is estimated that there are an additional 4% of the votes yet to be counted.
“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a press release. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”
Continue to follow Coast Report for the latest updates.
