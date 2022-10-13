OCC’s Science Night returns to campus on Friday

Orange Coast College’s annual Science Night is taking place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on campus, allowing aspiring science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students to engage with activities and demonstrations.
“We have 29 different departments all participating,” Planetarium Director and Coordinator of Science Night Scott Mitchell said.
Some classes include astronomy, biology, chemistry, engineering, health science, geology, marine science and welding, according to OCC’s webpage for the event.
“We'll have a whole bunch of different buildings and classrooms open on campus Friday night so that members of the community can visit and see what OCC is about,” Mitchell said.
The event is free and will include a complimentary hot dog barbecue. While open to the public, the event is geared towards a younger crowd.
“We'll actually be busing people in from some of the schools that ordinarily wouldn't be able to get a ride to campus,” Mitchell said.
The 2021 Science Night was held virtually, but according to Mitchell around 1,000 families typically attend.
“We want to show them all of the really cool things that they can study, and teach them what career options are in the future,” Mitchell said.
For more information about OCC’s STEM program, visit the designated webpage.
