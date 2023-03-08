This is for those of you who sit around with earbuds and headphones around your neck, grinding out your homework. This is for all of you who simply cannot focus until your favorite artist is whispering pure poetry into your ears. This is for you, who feel ease whenever you feel the familiar hum of your headphones as it projects songs.
In a study to understand the effects of background music on task performance, Makiko Sadakata, a lecturer in the musicology department at the University of Amsterdam worked with Franziska Goltz of the Donders Centre for Cognitive Neuroimaging in the Netherlands. Sadakata said the study consisted of people performing better on a task while listening to a song. It revealed that many people can use music to motivate themselves, helping to increase their focus. Although there are lots of individual differences, Sadakata said the people studied often chose “salient, not high energy music.”
“There are lots of individual differences. People are really critical,” Sadakata said. “People use music to modulate their mood. Music can set the mood too.”
From hardcore beat drops to soft melodies, music is believed by researchers to open up pathways in your mind to help you focus, as proven in a study by AARP in 2020. With midterms approaching, it can take work to find motivation to study. Here are three playlists Coast Report has made with music to help you focus. Each set of songs are all different to accommodate your studying needs.
“Crunch Time” is filled with up-beat songs. For business major Nathan Tran, who likes “country or like mid 2010s music,” this playlist would appeal to him. With genres ranging from rap to EDM house, T-Pain, The Weeknd and Rihanna are some artists who make an appearance. If you like loud, constant sound while you study, this is the playlist for you.
For a more peaceful study, look at our “Relaxed Studying” playlist. Artists known for their softer, sadder music, such as Birdy, Lana Del Rey and Sleeping At Last, all contribute to this set of songs.
“I like a mix of indie, pop, R&B, and also some rap music,” OCC sociology major Jessica Lam said. With that mix of genres, “Crunch Time” or “Relaxed Studying” could be perfect for her. With both of these study playlists differing in genres, anyone can find just the right type of music to fit your study needs.
If these playlists aren’t for you, fear not! Some people can’t stand someone speaking while they study, so there’s the “No Words” playlist. Classical music has been found to help improve focus. Sadakata also touched on the Mozart effect, or the effect of classical music improving cognitive function, which she said has dated back to the 90s.
“I listen to a lot of experimental type music while studying like Aphex Twin and Macabre Plaza!” said fashion design major Shayla Liebreich.
With experimental music falling under the umbrella of contemporary music, “No Words” would suit Liebreich.
OCC’s Chorale club, run by Kelly Self, reported that a little over half of the members listen to music while studying, with the majority of those choosing classical violin, piano or lo-fi lyricless music.
Do you listen to music while you study? What type of music? Let us know in the comments!
