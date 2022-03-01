Most Orange Coast College students prefer in-person education to remote learning since returning to campus for the spring 2022 semester
After almost two years of remote learning, many students have never been on campus so they took this time to find their classes and get a feel for the campus. Students now have access to the library, student union and face to face tutoring sessions.
“It's just a better environment than being at home all day,” first-semester business administration major Cassandra Dominguez said. “Usually when I’m in class, I sit in the front because I get distracted easily.”
Students who are physically on campus get the opportunity to have valuable one-on-one time with their professors.
“We get to interact with the teacher more and we can talk closely with our classmates,” Garren Nguyen, an engineering major, said.
Most students, like Nguyen, are looking forward to meeting new people and getting that human interaction that has been lacking through zoom lectures.
“It's more motivating for me to go back to school now that everything's in person. There is more pressure to succeed,” Elle, a business major, said. “I was pretty behind last year because everything was online.”
A classroom setting is the favored type of environment that students need in order to succeed in their classes. Remote learning leaves most students doing school from their bedrooms which opens up opportunities for procrastination and distractions.
“I prefer in-person only because being online gives me an excuse to procrastinate more,” Nicole, a second-year psychology major at OCC, said. “I’m very used to a classroom setting. I’m not used to being in my room.”
Students at OCC have been through a lot these past years with school suddenly being shut down, Zoom lectures and the fright of having to turn their cameras on. Starting in-person lectures gives students the sense of camaraderie they have been missing out on.
“We’re just getting back on campus and they are having some activities,” Dominguez said. “It will be something that’s better than nothing.”
