OCC Recovery Kitchen: Eliminating waste on campus

Food Service Management Program Coordinator Alexandra Yates started the OCC Recovery Kitchen, a pilot for the new Food Service Management classes, only a year after she began working at Orange Coast College in 2018. The program not only teaches students the fundamental skills they will need in the kitchen, but it allows them to directly give back to the community.
The Recovery Kitchen was awarded the 2021 Food Recovery Challenge National Award for Education and Outreach by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency . This recognition applauds the kitchen’s efforts toward teaching and enforcing sustainability at OCC.
“I've been really big on sustainability my whole life and a big advocate for helping people,” Yates said. “What can we do to help our students to lower waste and to educate our students? And how can we tie all of it together?”
The Recovery Kitchen takes excess food from local businesses and students turn it into meals that provide for OCC Pirates' Cove Pantry as well as the surrounding community. Students can go to the Cove every day for a meal made by the Recovery Kitchen and once a week to pick up groceries. There are currently over 200 students utilizing the Cove as a food resource, compared to the eight or ten students that showed up when it first reopened in Nov. 2021.
“Today we got 400 pounds of food,” Yates said. “And that would have just gone to the landfill. This is on a daily basis.”
The food that the kitchen receives is about to expire or be thrown away. Students are taught how to make mass meals with the high volumes of food they take in.
“One day I made forty quarts of soup,” OCC culinary student Chaya Rice said. “It was a really great learning experience because I'm so used to making a single sandwich.”
OCC’s food service program and the Pirates' Cove Pantry have been around for years, but there was no bridge between the two programs. As a new faculty member, Yates went to the Pirates' Cove and spoke to Tuan Vo, who ran it at the time.
“I said to him, ‘What do you need? What would make this place better?’” Yates said. “He said, ‘Alex, more food. Better food. Nutritious food.’”
When returning to the food service program, Yates was interested in what the culinary classes were doing with leftover food.
“The intention was to sell it in the cafeteria, but sometimes it just got forgotten about,” Yates said. “Okay, well, that's a problem.”
Yates was able to launch a trial of the Recovery Kitchen in one of her Kitchen Management classes right before the pandemic hit. Then, it was a scramble to keep the program afloat without OCC facilities.
Yates “just got in a kitchen off-site with four volunteers and started cooking and giving meals to our Cove,” she said. “The Cove was closed, so students would actually reach out to us and we would deliver to their homes, and then also to our community members.”
In fall 2020, the Culinary Arts and Baking/Pastry directed practice student interns and Food Service Management students needed to complete 120 hours of kitchen work to get their certificates. Since campus was closed, they were able to complete their work off-site. This was the first time there was directed practice for any program in the Recovery Kitchen.
OCC’s Directed Practice is a work-based class embedded in a program. Students are given hands-on experience in a workplace setting.
The Recovery Kitchen has been back on campus since spring 2021. This semester, the Food Service Management A151 classes and the directed practice students are using OCC’s kitchen facilities. The directed practice students are very familiar with the Recovery Kitchen, having four out of their five stations there.
“I was one of the first students to be able to go and work in the new Recovery Kitchen,” Rice said. “It was a huge eye-opener because every day that we were there, the foods that we were making were going back into the community.”
The influx of food that the kitchen receives varies every week. As students are learning to be resourceful, they also must be creative with the ingredients they are given.
“One day I walked in with the other students, and there were boxes of ingredients on the table,” Rice said. “And the chef instructors said, ‘okay make something out of this.’ It was like a Chopped challenge.”
Starting next semester, Food Service Management will have sustainable food systems where the students will learn how to grow food in raised garden beds, use the composter and utilize the whole product they grow.
“As of August 2021, I was able to get a grant and we bought a composter in our building,” Yates said. “And it can take about 450 pounds of food a day. Now, all that compost is going to Horticulture.”
Rice, who will be graduating with an Advanced Culinary Certificate later this month, is working on a collaboration project with the Culinary, Marine Science and Horticulture programs next semester. She will be working with OCC’s Aquaponics system, which combines marine science and horticulture to grow food sustainably.
“I'm trying to figure out how healthy the lettuce they're growing is using different methods. If the students are able to give the fish the best food, they can create nutrient dense water and they will grow the healthiest foods they can,” Rice said. “It can be a lot better for people and sustainability.”
Currently, Yates is writing the Sustainable Food Management Certificate for OCC, but, her goal is to write a couple of classes that integrate the Recovery Kitchen into the curriculum.
“We've already proven that you can teach students how to utilize a product and then feed your students on campus, which eliminates food waste, lowers food insecurity on campus and builds bonds between students,” Yates said. “We can replicate this in every college.”
The Recovery Kitchen emphasizes that whether or not students choose to go into careers dealing with recovered food, they will enter the workforce with an understanding and awareness of food sustainability and food waste laws.
“For me, it's always bringing it back to students. How can I give them one step up when they graduate?” Yates said. “How can we help the students on our campus who are in need? And if we can have the students helping other students- I think that's even more powerful.”
