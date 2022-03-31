Noella Pacheco: Confidence is always key

Whether it's with her band, Hello New World, or when representing Orange Coast College at speech and debate competitions, OCC third-year communications student Noella Pacheco leaves her mark everywhere she goes.
Before the pandemic hit, the “rock, pop, soul” band Hello New World could be found at DiPiazza, a restaurant that offers a stage for live music in Long Beach. Currently, they’re on hiatus, according to Pacheco.
“We’ve been kind of AWOL since COVID and stuff. It’s just been kind of up in the air,” Pacheco said.
Pacheco joined Hello New World in summer 2021 after the band’s previous bassist left the position vacant. With the insistence of her friend, she tried out and got the spot.
“They’ve been together for maybe three years before that. I went to high school with them and I grew up kind of seeing them play,” Pacheco said. “We have this killer singer and it's really fun.”
Pacheco also had her run with different high school bands that ultimately ended, but that was the standard at the time. Being a part of different bands and figuring things out allowed for her to stretch her creative wings. Never afraid of putting herself out there, Pacheco faces challenges head-on.
“I was in a lot of different bands playing either guitar or bass or singing. Just kind of floating,” Pacheco said. “I just see opportunities and I take them because I’m not afraid of that. I like to try everything.”
When Pacheco joined OCC’s Speech and Debate team, she found something else to master.
Even though Pacheco joined the team on a whim due to her urge to be a part of a club, she found out that it was the place for her. She became a part of speech and debate towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and it was hard to get acclimated to what it is truly all about since she was essentially presenting to black screens on a computer.
“I really didn’t get a real taste of speech and debate until the next year and that was the year we were all online. It was kind of hard to really get a grasp,” Pacheco said.
Although excited to join a new club, the pandemic hit hard for her like it did many others.
At just 20-years old, Pacheco learned that to experience the things that are important to her, she would have to do it on her own terms. Like for many, the COVID-19 pandemic placed things into perspective. For some, it centered around familial relations. For majority, it placed their health in perspective. For Pacheco, spending time with the ones she loves and values, including herself, was her priority. Hopping on a train for nearly three days to quarantine with a friend in Chicago was a necessary move she decided to make.
“Honestly, it was really rough there for a minute,” Pacheco said. “I dropped a couple of classes and I just wanted to take it easy on myself because it was a lot for my mental health, but the thing that just helped me stay motivated was honestly the Speech and Debate team.”
While the team continues to play an integral part in motivating Pacheco, she also does the same for them without even realizing it.
“She provides a ton for the team. Not just emotional support, not […] helping students understand what forensics is and how forensics works,” Director of Forensics Shauhin Davari said. “Not just does she do all of those things and on top of that be a fierce competitor in her own right. But she’s just a really delightful person to absolutely everybody.”
Pacheco is only one of the two students that returned to speech and debate this year and she took on the responsibility of helping reestablish the culture of the team.
“I think the interesting thing about Noella is, it’s not like she’s taking them under her wing. She’s flying next to them,” Davari said. “I think she would describe it as ‘they’re my homie. They’re my friend. We’re doing this together–’ and that makes it so much better.”
When first-year OCC film major Melanie Montegani joined the Speech and Debate team, it was overwhelming.
“I had no idea what the hell I was doing,” Montegani said. “How am I supposed to figure out what I’m supposed to be doing when everyone else is so far ahead of me?”
OCC’s Speech and debate is not only a club, but serves as a class that can be taken for 1-4 units each semester. Speech and debate, also known as Forensics, is a program that can appear daunting to students who have no idea what it is actually about.
“Speech and debate is inherently very competitive and very subjective at the same time,” Montegani said. “People take it very seriously and although that’s very important, a lot of people forget to recognize that this is a team.”
However, Pacheco makes the transition to joining the team an easy one. Not only is she a team officer that helps with planning workshops and events, but she also assists in coaching new students who join the team. In the two years Pacheco has been with the Speech and Debate team she has taken home multiple bronze and silver awards at both the state and national levels in a variety of categories.
“She’s one of the biggest team players because she’s very humble. She’ll tell you what will work and won’t work […] because she was in the game so long,” Montegani said. “She knows how to cater to what you are as a performer and what the competition will be like.”
In such a competitive program having someone who will use their prep time to help someone else who is struggling shows a lot about their character. Something else that Montegani truly appreciates about Pacheco is the simple acknowledgment she gives and the confidence she exudes.
Pacheco leaves a piece of herself in everything she does. But what allows her to stand out is her confidence.
“She’s very confident by the way she carries herself and she’s very comfortable with herself,” Montegani said. “I think that’s really important when making new friends and setting up good things in your life. You need to be comfortable and confident in who you are.”
Although Pacheco has done so many things that people older are still aching to do, she knows she can’t stop now. There’s still so much out there to explore.
Pacheco is leaving her options open when it comes to her future. She grew up in Garden Grove, then moved to Huntington Beach before recently settling in Newport Beach with her pet Bearded Dragon, Rango. She’s been local all her life so far.
“I don’t know about [staying in California] forever. I’m still thinking about colleges. I might stay local, I might go up North,” Pacheco said. “I would like to maybe not stay in California my entire life. I like the idea of living in another country or even maybe in the East Coast. I like new adventures and opportunities.”
There are so many things that make Pacheco who Pacheco is: her love for all things music, her talents with instruments and most importantly is not being afraid to try things and potentially fail. But what really set Pacheco apart is her ability to “not give a f*ck about what anyone thinks” and the expectations that might be put on her.
“I just do everything that I want to do when I want to do it and I’m unapologetic about it every time,” Pacheco said.
