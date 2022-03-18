Carin Backoff: You can’t learn how to have a style

Orange Coast College alumna Carin Backoff sets the standard in the world of fashion photography.
Not only has she vibrantly captured some of the biggest names in the industry — Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Kaia Gerber, Dua Lipa and Lily Collins, just to name a few — but she has done so with an air of grace and modesty.
Her stunning works can be seen in ELLE US, V Magazine, Esquire and Vogue issues from across the globe. She also updates her latest photoshoots on Instagram.
Like most successful artists, Backoff’s start wasn’t so glamorous. Starting at OCC after high school, she envisioned herself studying film and moving to Los Angeles.
For a final project in her film class, “we made this skateboarding video that we thought was the shit. We found all these pro skateboarders and we filmed at Tony Hawk’s skate ramp,” Backoff said.
Unfortunately, her professor didn’t quite get the vision.
“He gave us a D. He said we didn’t really follow the assignment, and I remember being like, ‘well screw this. I quit film then,’” Backoff said.
She continued taking classes at OCC, and eventually found a creative community in the Photography Department.
“I have so much love for OCC. There was an energy there, and I just felt excited and like things were possible,” Backoff said.
She recalls spending lots of time in the darkroom, where she would meet other students while developing photos.
“They were talking about how they were going to be photographers, and I was like okay that’s what I’ll do. I’ll be a photographer,” said Backoff.
And just like that, she had her mind made up. Backoff moved to New York to figure out how she was going to make it in the photography industry. At the time, that meant working in a night club while doing some freelance photography.
When the nightclub closed and she was without her main source of income, Backoff was offered a job in fashion casting from a director that worked in her boyfriend’s apartment building.
“I remember calling this friend of mine and I was like ‘I just got this casting job, but I have no idea what it is or how to do it,’” Backoff said.
She continued to work in high fashion casting for ten years. Companies hire casting directors who search for models that might inspire a company or complete their vision.
Most photographers at the time were breaking into the industry after being photo assistants. Fashion casting, while not a direct path to being a full-time photographer, was actually how Backoff got recognition. One of the fashion directors whom she worked with noticed her photography through Instagram and wanted to hire her.
“She had a magazine at the time called Love magazine, it’s a Condé Nast magazine, and she gave me my big break,” Backoff said. “My first shoot for her was Selena Gomez. I had to fly to LA and I remember thinking, ‘Oh my god. How am I gonna pull this off?’”
Backoff called Blade Gillissen, an OCC Photography professor, after she booked the job to help find a digital tech in Los Angeles.
Since then, she has made a living traveling the world and working alongside the largest names and brands in fashion.
Some of her favorite people to work with?
“Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid… I would shoot them 80 million times over if I could,” Backoff said.
Life and work has begun to move at a faster pace in Backoff’s world as COVID-19 restrictions have lifted and traveling is back on the table. Pre-pandemic, she would travel to Europe quite often, as well as anywhere else she was needed. Some trips are planned as quickly as a day’s notice.
“I work when I have work and I don’t when I don't,” Backoff said. “It’s kind of a crazy life because it’s hard to plan.”
Even with her OCC days behind her, she vividly remembers her time in the photography department. There was an assignment in one of her classes where the professor would randomly shuffle the student’s photos and put them on the wall.
“He told me, ‘I always know which one is yours. You have such a distinct style.’ And I said ‘Really? I don’t really know how to light things and whatever.’ He said ‘don’t worry, you can learn that, but you can’t learn how to have a style,’” Backoff said. “I don’t remember much, but I do remember that.”
It’s this distinct and innate personality in her photos that truly sets Backoff apart from the masses.
“Everybody goes through different phases with their creativity,” Backoff said. “But ultimately at the core, [style] is unconscious.”
Backoff remains extremely grateful for the opportunities she has been given.
“It’s a tough industry, but it’s so rewarding. I feel so grateful to be blessed enough to be able to do this, to pay my bills as a photographer in New York,” Backoff said. “I do not take it for granted. And it doesn’t get lost on me.”
