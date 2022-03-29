OCC students: Start saving gas, spending less money

As gas prices continue to increase, it's now more important than ever for students at Orange Coast College to begin considering the best ways to conserve gas and find cheaper methods of transportation.
The most ideal way to conserve gas can differ from person to person based on lifestyle and location. Luckily, there are various options available to students based on their schedules.
If you are a student that has early morning classes and commutes to school, your best option, if you don’t want to use gas, is to consider rideshares. Companies like Uber and Lyft provide around-the-clock transportation for students with irregular schedules.
In addition to Uber and Lyft, there are also smaller rideshare companies that offer alternative methods of getting around. Companies like Sidecar and Zimride, notify users when someone in your area is heading in the same direction as you or shares a common destination.
Ridejoy, another small rideshare company, operates as a marketplace for people traveling who have an extra seat. This company allows you to list a seat as available on their website and split any expenses among the people in the car.
Students who live near campus would benefit from walking, biking and/or skateboarding to both save gas and help the environment.
Alternatively, friends or classmates with similar schedules could benefit from carpooling together. By only using one car, you’d be taking advantage of having multiple people chip in for gas and making it collectively cheaper for everyone to get to school.
Those with more consistent and regular schedules who don’t live close enough to walk or ride a bike can consider the Orange County Transportation Authority. According to OCTA Communications Specialist Megan Abba, while they do not currently offer free rides to OCC students, they are working closely with the school to launch the program at the beginning of the upcoming fall semester.
While this may be the case, students who are 18 years or younger can request a Youth Ride Free Pass which allows free transportation. As for those older than 18, OCTA is offering discounted bus passes to help beat the high gas prices.
A day pass for an OC Bus costs $5, which is less than the current average cost of just one gallon of gas and allows riders to travel on any regular bus route.
OCTA also recently introduced two additional ways to save with the Value Pass. Riders can purchase five one-day passes for $15 which saves students $10 compared to the regular price. In addition to that, more frequent riders can purchase a 30-day pass for $40 which saves students $29 comparatively.
“Ridership on OC Bus across the county has steadily increased over the past few weeks. Last week, ridership was at the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an average of 87,000 daily weekday boardings,” Abba said.
With gas prices steadily increasing and showing no signs of stopping, it is important to take note of all the ways to save gas, especially if you are taking a road trip with friends or driving home to see family for the weekend.
Implementing a few of these ideas and making small conscious efforts throughout the week can really help the overall effect high gas prices have on students and hopefully make gas an insignificant problem students need to face.
