OCC Student Veterans Association connects those who served

The Student Veteran Association is a student-run organization for veterans at Orange Coast College with many plans in store to support the student veteran community.
The SVA and Veteran Resource Center help host events for veterans such as barbeques and tailgates which sometimes include tickets to football games, as well as events to help with higher education. At the VRC, food, beverages and computers are available for student veterans.
President of the SVA and student veteran Navy sailor Will Bui restarted the SVA from the ground up after COVID-19. He has high hopes for the SVA and many plans to make it accessible and better known to other veterans.
“I started the VSA up here because I just wanted some sense of community on campus here,” Bui said. “A lot of us spend time up here at the VRC and we just needed something to tie ourselves together and have a purpose on campus.”
Part of that community is supporting one another with life after the military. Many veterans struggle with finding direction after the military and the SVA can help them through that.
“The SVA is sort of like ‘Hey, we’re veterans, we’ve been to school here and we’re doing really well and this is what we did to succeed and this is what we can do to help out and help you transition better in school,’” Bui said.
Bui plans on taking a few of the SVA members to the Warrior Scholar Project, which is a two-week bootcamp in Washington D.C. to help veterans navigate higher education after the military. The Warrior Scholar Project introduced Bui to veterans who are graduates from Columbia University, Yale University and other Ivy League schools. He wants to help introduce other veterans to this program to show them that they can be successful.
The SVA also helps student veterans navigate which scholarships or programs to use throughout higher education.
The SVA is working hard to build a larger community and build credibility. Having a bigger influence on campus to help support other veterans is one of its top priorities.
“We want to highlight that all veterans are different,” Bui said. “Our needs are different, so when you are approaching a veteran, understand them for them as a person. Our club is trying to promote that kind of advocacy.”
Members of the SVA have a strong sense of community with one another and leave their doors open for all veterans.
“I’m really happy to be here and I’m really happy that everyone else is coming here,” student veteran Navy sailor Hector Carrera said. “I don’t feel like a fish out of water, you know. It’s good to see other people who have been through the same experiences as myself, coming here and succeeding. We all prop each other up here.”
