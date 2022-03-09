Get access. Get Recognized. Get your OCC student ID.

As students are settling into the routine of in-person classes again, many must get caught up on tasks that were put aside during remote learning, such as acquiring an Orange Coast College student identification card. An ID card is necessary to access some services on campus and will be valid for the academic year.
Students may be expected to provide an ID to professors in order to verify their registration. Additionally, the Director of Enrollment Services, Efren Galvan states that student IDs may also be required to enter the Technology Center, Admissions and Records and the Tutoring Center.
Student IDs may also be beneficial if students are seeking to use services off-campus that offer student discounts such as AMC Theaters, Logitech and FedEx.
Photos for OCC student IDs should be taken as soon as a new student registers and pays their fees. They are taken in the Enrollment Center on the first level of Watson Hall, near Parking Lot A. The photo ID window is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In order to obtain an ID, students must bring a form of their Student Class Program (a web schedule bill available under the registration tab of the MyCoast portal) and a government-issued photo identification (driver’s license, passport, etc.) to the Enrollment Center. The class program can be shown on a student’s phone or can be printed at Watson Hall.
After taking the photo, students should be given an official student ID card in about five minutes. The process is entirely free.
Biology major Kiraia Khalil, an employee at the Enrollment Center, said that IDs are required for library exams by some teachers.
