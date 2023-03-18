OCC helps student-parents overcome educational barriers

Orange Coast College psychology major Amanda Forbes is in her fourth year, preparing to graduate at the end of the semester. She works in OCC’s counseling department and has never stopped pushing to better herself or her education. She is a single mom.
Forbes, who has kept a 4.0 GPA and relied on her education as a way to support her young son, is an example of how parents and soon-to-be parents can excel in higher education. OCC has multiple programs to help these students.
“I was actually pregnant and homeless and not sure what I was doing with myself,” Forbes said.
The Orange County Social Services Agency then found her and was able to help put Forbes in contact with OCC’s CalWorks, which then introduced her to Extended Opportunity Programs and Services and Cooperative Agencies and Resources for Education. All three of these programs worked with Forbes to form her education plan, putting her on track to start school a month later. These programs work together to make student-parents feel worthy and comfortable with accessible resources they can use to their advantage.
“What we do in this program is we clear a path, we open a door, but it’s always up to the student to go through the door,” CalWorks Program Coordinator Vickie Hay said.
CalWorks, a state-wide initiative, is one of the three programs OCC offers that provide resources to help student-parents and honors the parent’s right to choose what they want for their child. CalWorks helps student-parents achieve family self-sufficiency, along with helping them balance their family, work and school life with events like the Baby Pirate Diaper Dash. This program provides many resources to help student-parents, ranging from helping them hone their work skills to offering subsidized child care.
The Institute for Women’s Policy Research discovered that, in 2022, about one-third of the surveyed parents had struggled with finances regarding childcare and was an “impediment to degree completion.” In the same article, it was revealed that about 31 percent of the respondents ended up paying over $5,000 per year for child care.
In another study by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, they revealed that a little less than thirty percent of the surveyed single moms earned their degree, on average, in six years, with over fifty percent leaving school before graduating.
Given the considerable time demands for student-parents, not to mention the cost of child care, OCC’s programs are helping to make that process easier and more organized.
CalWorks is a public assistance program, part of which helps pay for child care at OCC’s Harry & Grace Steele Children’s Center. The center also mentions an alternate payment program, the Children’s Home Society of California, on the OCC Children’s Center website.
EOPS has been around since 1969. This government program mandated that all California community colleges provide low-income students academic counseling, priority registration, bookstore funds, four free California State University and University of California applications, and paid honors society dues. There are more resources that EOPS provides, like bus or parking passes, paid graduation regalia and access to cultural activities, which can be found on its website.
The first student equity program in California was EOPS, serving as a model for other college programs, according to EOPS/CARE Specialist Shannon O’Neal.
CARE is a sister program of EOPS. This program was founded in 1982 by the State of California for single-parents who are on cash aid, also known as welfare, provided through CalWorks. Students participating in CARE can also receive gas cards, meal cards, scholarship opportunities and have access to support groups.
These programs have helped multiple parents like Forbes, giving them resources, support and an active line of communication. For Forbes, communication with these programs and the counselors have helped with her anxiety and self-doubt, never leaving her unsure or feeling alone.
“They just have really kept me afloat because they’ve been like my main encouraging backbone.” Forbes said. “I felt like I was just important, like my life finally meant something to people and like they were willing to do so much just to help me.”
Forbes chose psychology as her major in hopes that one day she can help people the way she’s been helped.
The OCC Parents and Families webpage also has multiple resources for student-parents, one of which are lactation rooms in the Student Union.
“I am graduating May 26 and my son’s 4th birthday is May 23,” Forbes said. “My degree is a gift to my little boy.”
