Learn how to manage test anxiety with resources on campus

Orange Coast College General Subjects Tutor Scott Cleveland saw a student who was anxiously shaking on his walk into the Student Success Center to receive help on his homework.
Seeking to calm his nerves, Cleveland knew he had to help him. He had the student write everything that was bothering him about the topic, fold it and put it aside.
All of a sudden, the student was able to calm down and work on his homework.
Cleveland said that his way to help the student combat test anxiety was to acknowledge that it’s there and to process it, instead of ignoring it.
“You vent and basically say ‘these are my problems, now what do I need to do?’” Cleveland said. “It allows you to concentrate because you’ve essentially addressed it. It’s one of the things I recommend to students because a lot of the time, you are okay. Just breathe and allow yourself to focus.”
With the fall 2022 semester approaching its end, test anxiety is a common issue among college students during finals week. Managing it is an important skill to learn for academic success.
According to the UC Davis Student Health and Counseling Services, test anxiety is a combination of feeling stressed and discomfort with test taking, which affects your ability to perform well on tests.
“I think one of the best ways to alleviate test anxiety is to be open about it and say ‘I’m anxious about this test’ and come to the tutoring center,” said Ryan Russell, OCC mathematics tutor.
Students experience varying levels of symptoms of test anxiety and each experience is their own.
According to the UC Davis SHCS, some symptoms of test anxiety are
Headache
Excessive perspiration
Fast heartbeat
Lightheadedness
Feelings of hopelessness
Distress
Not feeling good enough
Avoiding testing situations,
Negative self-talk
“I always let [students] know that if you’re nervous, that shows you care about how you’re doing in class,” OCC Writing and Reading Tutor Nathan Conley said. “If you’re stressed, try to see it as you’re gearing yourself up to take on the challenge.”
Cleveland said that one of the main causes of test anxiety is a lack of preparation. Students shouldn’t wait until the last minute to start studying because it can make you feel overwhelmed.
“Test anxiety is not being prepared. It’s usually the fact that people wait too long and get everything together at the last second,” Cleveland said. “It’s better to understand it because the better prepared you are, the easier it is to manage.”
According to the University of North Carolina Learning Center, students cant reduce test anxiety by being prepared and taking care of their health.
“We all talk about the topics in different ways and it’s just finding the right person that explains it in the right way for you,” Conley said.
The tutors at the OCC Student Success Center have different teaching styles to help students understand the material and study effectively.
“People sometimes will come in really flustered because they’ve sat in class, tried to pay attention and couldn’t focus or it just doesn’t click,” OCC Statistics Tutor Maggie Soma said. “One of my main jobs is to take a broad subject and hone it into an understandable piece of material.”
Some students may not know they have a learning disability that requires accommodations to study effectively.
“I’ve done a lot of work with students with ADHD, getting them to the right resources, and getting them the accommodations that they need at the testing center,” Russell said.
Resources are available at Disabled Student Program and Services for ADHD and other learning disabilities. Information for tutoring services can be found on the Student Success Center website.
“You’re allowing yourself to control the anxiety rather than just let it run amok,” Cleveland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.