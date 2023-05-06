Foster Care Awareness Month: How OCC is showing recognition

Orange Coast College is celebrating Foster Care Awareness in May. The official color for foster care youth representation is baby blue, which can be seen around campus on t-shirts worn by select staff on Thursdays in May.
Guardian Scholars is led by Student Services Program Coordinator Nexy Gavidia who works with other program employees to raise awareness about foster youth. Events are being held throughout the month to help give resources to local shelters, foster youth and formerly incarcerated students.
“I think for me, it is about representing people who are not represented,” Guardian Scholars student assistant Ollie McLaughlin said.
According to a study by Alternative Family Services, 61% of foster youth end up homeless or incarcerated after aging out of the system. Guardian Scholars fights against this, with the program aiming to help foster youth and formerly incarcerated students navigate their academic and social lives.
In a different study by the National Foster Youth Institute, less than 50% of foster youth graduate from high school and, of those who do, only 2-6% graduate from a junior college. However, a prominent positive impact from this program is that, consistently, more than 85% of Guardian Scholars students return from semester to semester, according to Gavidia. The work Guardian Scholars does is extremely important to this particular community.
“We are a really comprehensive program,” Gavidia said. “We understand that life circumstances have been challenging and we will work with them to make sure that they do reach their goals, in any way that we can.”
Guardian Scholars offers academic counseling, programming, meditation, as well as items such as grocery and gas cards to help students. This program also holds academic-focused and social events, like an arts and crafts get-together or scholarship personal statement workshops for their participants. This month’s personal statement focuses on a growth mindset.
Students are also directed to campus resources through Guardian Scholars, such as the Success Center, Pirates’ Cove and the Student Health Center, along with community resources and mental health assistance. On-campus or local community jobs are also something this program can help students obtain.
“I think being seen is a human need. So that is one of the things, when they come in here, we want them to feel seen and listened to, and they are important just for who they are.” McLaughlin said. “I feel like that is what Foster Care Awareness Month is about.”
Guardian Scholars creates a warm environment for its students, giving them a comfortable place to get work done or relax.
“We are really trying to create and foster a community for foster youth to really feel like they belong to the campus community.” Gavidia said. “At the minimum, we can give them somewhere where they feel safe.”
Officially founded in 2001 with help from the OCC Foundation, Guardian Scholars also helps its students find transitional housing, whether that be at the non-profit foundation Orangewood for foster youth, in the community or at OCC’s on-campus living at The Harbour. Orangewood works to aid foster youth as they move into independent adulthood. Guardian Scholars students living in on-campus housing can also qualify to receive a partial rent reduction.
Guardian Scholars at OCC was one of the first in the state, following Cal State Fullerton, according to Gavidia.
This program works closely with OCC’s CalWorks, Cooperative Agencies and Resources for Education, Extended Opportunity Programs and Services and the Accessibility Resource Center, often sharing the same students, although Guardian Scholars has its own personal counselor for its students. As of spring semester 2023, Guardian Scholars has 68 students, but participation in the past has reached double that.
“Our students have very particular needs and have been through very specific experiences that make it hard for them to trust people at times,” Gavidia said. “When they are in the system a lot of times there is a lot of movement. A lot of times they end up going from school to school to school, so with that inconsistency comes a lot of delays that leads to getting held back.”
Guardian Scholars works to make everyone feel welcome, free of judgment and safe. This program strives for an atmosphere of stability and consistency, offering snacks, available computers and someone to just talk to, according to Gavidia.
“My goal is for them to feel like they belong somewhere, like they’re not being judged and that they’re going to get help from somebody and not just be pushed aside,” Gavidia said.
Guardian Scholars works round the clock to make sure their students are well-cared for and acknowledged, especially in emergencies, according to Gavidia.
“They face a lot of adversity, but I think if we can build on that foundation, if we can build on the roots, it helps our students just be resilient and ideally overcome anything that comes their way.” Gavidia said. “I think building that support system, which is what Guardian Scholars does, is a really crucial aspect in that resiliency.”
