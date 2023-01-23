OCC Pride Scholar Program is ready for spring semester

The Orange Coast College Pride Scholar Community was successful in bringing OCC students together in the fall semester, and is preparing for many projects and events for the spring semester.
“Our role is to introduce students to resources,” OCC Pride Scholar Project Specialist Caleb Aparicio said. “These events allow students to lift off the stress they have at home and couldn’t share it with anyone.”
Past events have been successful with multiple students learning more about the resources that the community offers. The Pride Scholar Program hosted QueerStory month and a drag show at the end of November.
“It’s nice to see how happy the students were,” Student Equity staff member Jenna Perev said. “Some students are…only able to express themselves through these kind of spaces.”
Aparicio said there will be similar events for students in the spring semester, including a Pride Week before spring break in March.
“I’m also working on a queer prom, and if we do it, the drag show would be a part of that,” Aparicio said.
“I’m looking forward to it, especially because the Pride Scholar events are always exciting to see and participate in,” OCC student Styx Serreno said. “I think Caleb does a great job at trying to listen to the community and what they want, while also inspiring them.”
