OCC’s Transfer Center is hidden gem on campus

The Orange Coast College Transfer Center provides resources to students on whatever they request to better understand the transferring process.
The center hosts a wide variety of events throughout the year, such as workshops, fairs and presentations.
Specifically in the fall semesters when students are beginning to work on their applications, the center provides Application Information Workshops to gear students on the right path for applying to their desired school once they depart OCC.
The Transfer Center also hosts Transfer Day. According to Gonzalez, the Transfer Center has not been able to conduct the fair for two years due to COVID-19. The center will hold Transfer Day this fall on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Quad.
Transfer Day will include presentations on the CSU and UC systems, as well as individual representative appointments, according to Gonzalez and Valle.
As for presentations, the center hosts various representatives from Cal States and UCs to give presentations on their respective universities and how to apply to them. The center even hosts out-of-state institutions at times, according to Valle.
The upcoming Transfer Day will host some of these representatives, and students will be able to have one-on-one appointments with school representatives.
While the Transfer Center hosts many different events for OCC students, the main resource offered that students can use are the counselors themselves.
Appointments with a counselor are available on the OCC Transfer Center website. Students will be able to pick from a wide variety of counselors, based on what they would like their appointment to cover
While the Transfer Center helps students move forward in their college careers, many students contact the Transfer Center in their last years, when they could contact them at any time.
Gonzalez suggests that the path to transferring to another institution will be smoother when students put in the work earlier on.
“Oftentimes, students will say ‘I’m in my last year. I'm getting ready to apply’. Well, It's not that they’re late because they’re not. But had they come in sooner they would have learned all these things that we offer,” she said.
OCC is the top institution in combined transfers to UCs and Cal States in Orange County in the 2021-2022 academic year, according to Valle.
“We are not here as an afterthought,” Gonzalez said. “We really should be one of the first resources [students] use when they come to OCC.”
OCC’s Transfer Center has been around for over 30 years, helping students with multiple aspects of transfer info that they need to know about a four-year institution.
They celebrated their 30th year during COVID-19. To safely reach and appreciate everyone involved, they composed a video dedicated to virtually appreciate the center.
