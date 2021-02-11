Celebrate Valentine's Day in OC

Sunday is February 14 and despite COVID-19 putting limitations on crowded events, love is still in the air this Valentine’s Day and OC businesses are open to celebrate all of the festivities. Whether you’re looking for a romantic night out with your partner, or a relaxing time to spend with yourself, there’s plenty of local cheer to go around.
It’s no secret that the pandemic has made society more susceptible to remain in the comfort of a home, the warmth of a bed, and in front of a computer screen, but Valentine’s Day presents itself as a perfect chance to make a memorable experience. If you have the opportunity, don’t hesitate to safely attend one of our community’s special events.
Grab lunch at one of the many restaurants in Pacific City – located off of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach – and enjoy an afternoon filled with live music from 1 to 3 p.m. Michael Hardey and Brigham Welch are performing with piano and viola on the ocean deck of the shopping center. Free parking is available all day as well.
Newport Landing is organizing sunset cruises on Friday through Sunday that will travel 20 miles along Newport Bay with lovely scenery of the coastline accompanied by a complimentary beverage for $32 per ticket available on the company’s website. The ships will also be taking off and docking near a wide variety of well-known restaurants to dine before or after sailing.
For a more laid back evening, the Irvine Spectrum is putting on drive-in movies at their theater parking deck Thursday through Sunday. The shopping center’s website states that their “culinary offerings are uniquely enticing and infinitely shareable,” so there’s no need to travel very far for dinner or a snack. Tickets must be purchased online beforehand and viewers must remain in their cars. Click here for showtimes, tickets, and more information.
If you’re interested in a unique and upbeat evening, The Copper Door – located in downtown Santa Ana – is hosting a Sip N Paint event from 4 to 7 p.m. this Saturday. The business says they’re known for their craft beer and cocktail offerings in a large venue used for entertainment purposes. Guests will be given a free cocktail drink along with all the painting supplies needed to create a customized gift for a loved one or yourself. Tickets are $25 online or $35 at the door and can be bought here.
