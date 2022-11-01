An impossible balance: Juggling school, work and mental health

Many college students balance both full-time jobs and course loads, nearing weekly work hours similar to those of doctors, firefighters, truck drivers and CEOs. Stress, burnout, anxiety and depression, among other mental health issues, are common in the student community, due to the difficulty of balancing work, school and time for themselves.
Students who work (nearly) full time and undergo a full course load are all at risk for serious health issues. Many of these students are able to recognize the damage it does to their mental health, but the effects it has on their physical health aren’t always as noticeable.
The American Journal of Industrial Medicine found that the effects of consistently exceeding 40 hour work weeks is detrimental to people’s physical health as well. Those who work 61 hours to 70 hours a week increased their risk of coronary heart disease by 42 percent, and that percentage rose by 21 percent when working 71 hours to 80 hours a week. Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in the world. In another study by The Lancet, working long weeks significantly increased the risk for strokes compared to those working an average 40 hour week.
Chronic sleep deprivation, less than seven hours to eight hours a night, can lead to obesity, reduced immune system function, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attacks, heart failure, or stroke, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Other potential effects include depression and a lowered sex drive. Ironically, people stay up to finish tasks, yet sleep deprivation also leads to lowered efficiency, impaired judgment, forgetfulness and difficulty thinking.
While many of them have learned to adapt and have developed systems to cope, it doesn’t change the fact that this is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. Orange Coast College offers tuition-included counseling and therapy services for students who can’t afford therapy, and there are other ways to support those undergoing an extreme lifestyle.
OCC business and economics major Cienna Mansfield sets aside two hours a week to meal prep to save herself cooking time on weekdays. To her, one of the most important factors to be able to function under a 70-hour week is having healthy meals that can sustain her through six hours of school, four hours of homework and eight hours of serving and bartending per day. On average, Mansfield has an 18-hour day, four days a week, with an additional day of serving on weekends. With an 18-hour day, any time not pertaining to school and work is dedicated to sleeping; saving an hour a day by not having to cook is crucial to her lifestyle.
Having busy weekdays to free up her weekends is also very important to Mansfield. She values her rare days off because it’s her chance to relax when she goes out with her friends for brunch or Sunday Football. On other days off, she takes the day to decompress from her demanding schedule.
“I pretend that everything isn’t crazy and frustrating for a few hours,” Mansfield said. “I’m glad that I’m going through this experience if it means that I’ll never have to bartend again, and because I’ll be a more appealing candidate for hire. As tired as I am, running on a somewhat doable seven hours of sleep a night, I have a positive outlook, with high hopes for the future.”
Meanwhile, OCC business major McKenna Jackman holds a very different perspective, and finds that the only value she gets from her 68-hour week – consisting of 35 hours of work, eight hours of class and 25 hours of homework and online classes – is the health insurance perk of her job.
To handle the stress of her lifestyle, Jackman goes to therapy and engages in marijuana use. She savors the small time between classes and work when she skates and makes music.
Jackman is efficient in her time management by using a calendar app that she fills out once a week and packing her work clothes in her car so that she can change right after class. She enjoys her job, often hanging out with coworkers after work.
“Burn out and the busyness makes it so difficult to build relationships, and it’s so frustrating,” Jackman said.
Additionally, her anxiety and depression affect her sleep schedule and are more difficult to manage, even with medication and therapy, due to her hectic lifestyle. She relies on coffee to balance out her uneven sleep schedule, which ranges from four hours of sleep a night to 12 hours on other nights.
“I get home from a busy week, and get overwhelmed, so I end up sleeping all day on my days off, and it feels like a wasted day” Jackman said.
“All students have different backgrounds, but those who work full time, or nearly full time, and also have heavy course loads face different challenges,” said an OCC counselor Yvette Nguyen.
When working with all students, she likes to take a “holistic approach,” gauging both their emotional and physical responses to questions like “how are you?” and “how are your classes?,” while keeping in mind their goals and schedules outside of school. Looking at grades and previous drops also gives insight into their learning habits and stress.
Nguyen described how many students are stressed, but those who work a full-time job as well tend to have more obstacles surrounding scheduling. Nguyen does her best to understand why they’re working as well, giving as much flexibility as she can, while helping them figure out what’s best for them. “It’s important to understand why they work because it helps me meet them where they’re at and understand them as a student,” Nguyen explained.
Because the main emphasis in her position is schedules and academic goals, Nguyen occasionally recommends students to the Student Health Center, where there are trained and licensed therapists, when they need more support with their mental health. At the Student Health Center, there are two licensed therapists, seven Marriage and Family Therapist trainees, and three MFT associates.
OCC Student Health Center Director of Mental Health Services Larry Valentine, who is also a therapist, placed heavy emphasis on the fact that it’s not bad to work while in school, but it’s equally as important to indulge in self care. “It’s important to balance the things that feed you,” Valentine said.
Valentine sees many different types of students, as all students who pay the health fee have access to weekly therapy sessions at OCC. The drawback of therapy at OCC is that it’s short-term therapy – winter break, summer break, and graduation all inhibit the average weekly visit. However, the Student Health Center does have resources to recommend students to other therapists in between or after their time at OCC.
“I love good orientation and drive, but students who work full time or those who have other obligations tend to be busier, and forget the parts that make them who they are and what they enjoy. I like to ask students what their activities mean to them and why they do them,” Valentine explained.
“Expectations can drive what makes it hard” Valentine said when going into other challenges that students face. Students with lots of expectations tend to have difficulty with flexibility, needing reminders that work and school are not life or death and that everyone is different; there is no “right way.”
Students who are solely driven by work and obligations, tend to lose sight of who they are and forget to enjoy their lives too, which is damaging to their mental health. “I help students balance actions and remember who they are,” Valentine said.
