OCC showcases clubs at Pirate Involvement Fair

Orange Coast College hosted its annual Pirate Involvement Fair on March 9.
The Pirate Involvement Fair gives OCC students a chance to learn about the free services that are offered on campus and what clubs they can join.
Black Student Union Club
The Black Student Union Club is a newly-founded club that allows anyone to join through their Instagram @BSUOCC. In their bio, there is a Linktree where students can look at the upcoming events .
“We try to invite as many Black students and administrators on campus as possible, an outreach for Black students,” President of the BSU Club Nylah Hines said. “We do not disclude students that are not Black. This is a learning environment for all of us.”
The BSU tries to host as many events as it can. On March 16, they are hosting a BSU study night from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m at the Student Union room 211. They are also putting on a BSU Paint Night on March 21 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m at the Student Union room 211. Students can sign up through the “March Month Events” tab on their Linktree.
Astronomy Club
The Astronomy Club frequently works with OCC’s Planetarium, has guest speakers, attends lectures and hosts telescope nights. Their goal is to promote astronomy in a fun and interesting way, allowing anyone to join.
According to freshman Lisa Huynh, an astronomy major, the club meets on Fridays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Astronomy House, where they talk about astronomy topics, space news and everything in between.
Philosophy Club
The Philosophy Club welcomes students who are interested in exploring various philosophical topics and open to new experiences.
“We have a forum that is open for discussion,” Vice President of the Philosophy Cub Kyson Kono said. “We go over one specific topic a week that we have identified earlier, but then we open it up at the end.”
The club meets on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Student Union in room 213. According to Kono, the club is planning on having outings, such as a trip to the Getty Museum and setting up volunteer opportunities for members since they can meet in person again.
“We are looking forward to actually engaging face to face and having that in-person feel instead of hiding behind a screen,” Kono said.
Orange Peace Volunteer Club
The Orange Peace Volunteer Club involves the OCC and Orange County community by allowing them to volunteer for the events that they host once a month.
“We are planning to do beach cleanings, reading books for kindergarteners and also food distributions,” said Marin Fujino, a freshman majoring in business administration.
Students can join the club by going to a Google form that has them put in their information. They also have an Instagram account, @orange_peace_volunteerclub, where people can find updates on volunteer opportunities and the time and locations of meetings.
According to Fujino, the club is mostly made up of international students, but all students on campus are free to join. The club also encourages writing down the volunteer opportunities on college applications.
Students who want to join or start a club can visit the OCC website and go to the Student Life tab where they can learn more about various opportunities and clubs.
